Ricky Gervais clears up long-running rumor about The Office US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Gervais has finally addressed rumors that he auditioned to replace Steve Carrell in the US version of his hit sitcom, The Office.

Speaking to The Independent for the 20th anniversary of the much-loved series, Gervais, who co-created the original British version with Stephen Merchant, spoke about transforming the Slough-based workplace mockumentary into a hit American comedy.

Launched in 2005, The Office US cast Steve Carell as Michael Scott, regional manager of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the series equivalent of Gervais’s David Brent.

It ran for nine wildly popular seasons; however, Carell exited at the tail end of season seven, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“When they were recruiting for the new boss [eventually played by Will Ferrell], they said it’d be nice if I apply for the job [in character as Brent],” Gervais told The Independent.

Asked if there was talk of him replacing Carell after he left, Gervais responded: “There was. I don’t know if it ever got to NBC calling anyone or if it was more just press and the show’s fan base.”

Ricky Gervais (pictured in 2017) revealed he never auditioned to play Michael Scott in the US version of ‘The Office’ ( Getty )

However, when he failed to appear in the US series, some suggested that he had auditioned and failed to get the part. “That’s fiction,” Gervais clarified.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gervais shed light on his decision to turn down the role of Michael Scott before Carell was cast.

“Before we cast, [producer] Ben [Silverman] called me and said ‘Why don’t you play Michael Scott?’ I said, ‘That is mental. It makes no sense at all.’

“Why would I do it? The reason The Office resonated was because it was made in England for English people. It’s got to be made by Americans for Americans,” Gervais said.

Merchant also revealed who else was in the running to play Scott.

“Bob Odenkirk would’ve been brilliant,” he told The Independent. “It’s interesting. Initially, he didn’t seem to have the immediate warmth that Carell [had], or certainly not then. Yet, when you’ve seen him in things like Better Call Saul, it’s all there. It’s hard to know.

“It would’ve been equally good but sometimes when you’re casting, you can feel when it’s the right person.”

Carell’s performance ultimately earned him widespread acclaim — including six Emmy Award nominations.

The Office US was such a success that Gervais believes “most Americans don’t know about the English show.”

“There’s our version and this brilliant cover version,” he said.