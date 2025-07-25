Rick and Morty spin-off announced based on fan-favorite character

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adult Swim have announced a new spin-off show based on the adventures of the Rick and Morty character President Andre Curtis.

The new adult animated comedy, named President Curtis, will see Keith David reprise his role as the title character.

Co-created by Rick and Morty executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, and along with David, the series will also star Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash, who famously worked with Harmon on the much-loved sitcom Community.

The show has been described as following “the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with - from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.”

In a statement, David said: “President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

Keith David will lead the cast of the new 'Rick and Morty' spin-off 'President Curtis' ( Adult Swim )

Harmon and Siciliano added: “President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said: “This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty. President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it.”

A release date for President Curtis has not yet been announced.

Rick and Morty is currently airing its eighth season. The show survived upheaval in 2023 when co-creator Justin Roiland left the production after being charged with domestic violence.

Roiland’s charges were dismissed on the grounds of “insufficient evidence,” but he was later repeatedly accused of further sexual misconduct.

A lawyer representing Roiland said the allegations were “false and defamatory.” Roiland’s role voicing both Rick and Morty was recast. Ian Cardoni now voices Rick Sanchez, while Harry Belden voices Morty Smith.

Speaking about the multiple allegations facing Roiland, Harmon said he was “ashamed and heartbroken” by his co-creator’s alleged actions.