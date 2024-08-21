Richard Simmons’ cause of death revealed by fitness guru’s brother

Support truly

Legendary TV fitness instructor Richard Simmons’ cause of death has been confirmed as accidental a month after he died on July 13.

The fitness guru, who died one day after his 76th birthday, was found dead at his Los Angeles home by his housekeeper.

No foul play was suspected at the time, although The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly launched an investigation into the exact cause of death.

On Wednesday (August 21), Simmon’s brother Lenny revealed the LA coroner’s findings in a statement shared with People.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” the statement read. “The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

TMZ originally reported that Simmons had taken a tumble in the bathroom the night before his death but refused his housekeeper’s recommendation that he seek medical attention.

Lenny previously spoke out about his brother’s death, telling Entertainment Tonight that he was “in shock.” He explained that Simmons had initially thought he’d had a bout of food poisoning.

open image in gallery Richard Simmons died a day after his 76th birthday ( Getty Images for EGPAF )

“He wasn’t feeling really well that day, because he said he thought he’d had some food poisoning, but he was getting better and going to bed a little early,” Lenny said.

“So we really didn’t think anything about it. We all have our bad days sometimes, you know, not feeling the best and when [Richard’s housekeeper, Teresa] called me, I was in shock. I called my wife, Kathy, and I said, ‘You need to come here. You need to hear what [Teresa’s] saying.’ And it really… my soul just [felt] sucked [out of my body].”

The day before his death, Simmons thanked fans for sending him birthday wishes.

“Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday,” he tweeted.

In his final interview with People, published two days before his death, Simmons addressed his fans, saying: “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I am able to reach them through phone calls and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”

Simmons, who had found fame in the 1980s as a weight loss instructor and motivational speaker, retreated from public life in 2014.