Susanna Reid supported Richard Madeley on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain (9 June) after he revealed that he had recently suffered a painful injury.

The show began as usual, with Reid introducing the show before cutting to Madeley, who was wearing a cast on his wrist. “Richard, you better explain – that looks sore,” she said.

Madeley jokingly replied: “I thought you were gonna say, 'Did I have a good break?' Yeah, it's a double fracture of the wrist. I was walking quite quickly down a steep pavement in France, actually, on Friday.

“The pavement was loose and it flipped up and it flipped me forward, and I thought, 'Am I gonna win or is gravity gonna win?' And gravity won, and I hit the ground hard. So yeah, I've got a double fracture and we'll see how it goes."

When Reid asked him if the injury was sore at the present moment, he quipped: “I'm not discussing the pain threshold. We don't think about pain.”

"OK, we're just going to distract ourselves. It's good to have you back," Reid replied.

open image in gallery Richard Madeley shows off his fractured wrist on Good Morning Britain ( ITV/Good Morning Britain )

Madeley admitted "it’s nice to be back” as Reid wished him a speedy recovery.

It's not the first time that Madeley has spoken about falling over on Good Morning Britain. In December 2022, while presenting live from Whiston Hospital in Merseyside, the broadcaster said that he had managed to slip over when getting out of his car.

“I fell over this morning getting out of the car,” the host told viewers. His co-presenter, Kate Garraway, added: “It was very tense.” Despite worrying those around him, Madeley appeared to have no injuries.

Later in the episode, comedian-turned-artist Jim Moir, best known by his stage name Vic Reeves, appeared on the series and showed off his ability to change bed sheets in eight seconds. Madeley praised him with “one hand clapping”.

Elsewhere on Monday’s episode, Madeley and Reid went on to discuss Greta Thunberg’s aid boat which was boarded by Israeli forces while travelling to Gaza

Madeley has co-presented the show since 2017, after previously launching ITV’s This Morning in 1988 with wife Judy Finnigan, with whom he went on to present chat show Richard And Judy from 2001 to 2009.

open image in gallery Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan ( Getty Images )

The presenter also worked on The Wright Stuff as a guest host between 2012 and 2017.

Madeley’s co-host Reid joined Good Morning Britain in 2014, having previously worked on BBC Breakfast and Sunday Morning Live.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.