Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richard Chamberlain, the actor who appeared in Dr Kildare and Shogun, has died, aged 90.

The small screen and stage star died in Waimanalo, Hawaii on Saturday, March 29 of complications following a stroke, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to Variety.

Chamberlain’s long term partner, Martin Rabbett, said in a statement: “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us.

“How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Chamberlain starred in several notable films , including Richard Lester’s 1968 drama Petulia as well as his 1973 action film The Three Musketeers. The actor also appared in Ken Russell’s The Music Lovers, as well as Peter Weir’s The Last Wave .

However, Chamberlain found his greatest success on the small screen, where he played notable figures, including Edward VIII in The Woman I Love, F. Scott Fitzgerald in The Last of the Belles and World War II hero Raoul Wallenberg in Wallenberg: A Hero's Story.

During his time starring in Dr. Kildare, Chamberlain also achieved musical success singing love songs, including “Love Me Tender” and “All I Have to Do is Dream”. He further displayed his musical talents in onstage roles, such as the 1993 Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, in which he starred as Henry Higgins.

However, Chamberlain is best known for starring as the Australian priest, Father Ralph de Bricassart, in the TV series adaptation of Colleen McCullough’s novel The Thorn Birds and its sequel The Missing Years.

More to follow