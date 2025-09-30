Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A classic PBS show is returning on YouTube this time.

Reading Rainbow ran for 21 seasons on the network from 1983 through 2006, with the show’s host, LeVar Burton, inspiring children to develop a love of books and reading

Starting October 4, the series will return on the children’s YouTube channel KidZuko, operated by Sony Pictures Television.

In the updated version, Mychal Threets, a librarian and content creator, will take over hosting duties from Burton.

The new launch will feature four episodes, airing from October 5 through October 25, accompanied by vertical videos optimized for online viewing.

Episodes will premiere on Saturdays at 7 a.m. ET and will be available both on YouTube and at ReadingRainbow.org.

Celebrity guests set to appear include Fantastic Four actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Dancing with the Stars pros Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa.

The new host of ‘Reading Rainbow’ is TikToker Mychal Threets ( Getty/Kidzuko )

The books read aloud on the show will also feature celebrity narrators, including Adam Devine, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.

Reading Rainbow was created in the 1980s as a way to combat the “summer loss phenomenon,” when children normally lose reading and other academic skills during their summer breaks from school.

Quickly after being released for the first time on PBS, the show became the “most-watched PBS program in the classroom,” according to the Reading Rainbow website.

Although Burton will not be introducing books to the next generation of readers, he has always been a proponent of reading books after growing up with parents who were educators.

“As a Black man who comes from people for whom it would have been illegal to have the facility of literacy, to have grown up and become a symbol of literacy, an acknowledged advocate for literacy, especially childhood literacy in this country, that's no small thing in my view,” he told People in a 2024 interview.

Burton has also previously discussed book bans as he attempted to read various banned books on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in 2022 to encourage children to read books being banned by their schools.

“I am so excited to read with you today,” he began the segment. “Our first selection is called Rosa and it’s the story of Rosa Parks.”

But before he could explain the premise of the book by Nikki Giovanni, the feed is cut short by a disclaimer that reads, “Please Stand By. Content Violation.”

“As it turns out, that book is banned because reading about segregation is divisive,” Burton said as he returned onscreen. “But since almost any book with Black people these days is considered divisive, here’s one that doesn’t have any people in it at all.”

The skit continued until Burton could only say, “Read banned books!”