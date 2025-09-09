Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanour battery for allegedly spraying someone with a hose.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to a call about the dispute in the Silver Lake neighbourhood around 10.40 am.

Cruz, best known for playing drug lord Tuco Salamanca on the Emmy-winning AMC series, was arrested and taken into custody, the spokesperson said. No further details were provided.

According to online booking records, Cruz was released from police custody on his own recognisance and is due back in court on 1 October.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Cruz’s agent Raphael Berko denied that the actor sprayed anyone intentionally and called the accusation “so outrageous and dangerous.”

In a separate statement to People magazine, Berko claimed that the actor was washing his car in front of his Los Angeles home when three women, whom he does not know, parked “a half an inch” away from his car.

Berko claims that Cruz asked them to move their vehicle, but they refused and began to film him.

Cruz’s agent added that Cruz asked them not to film him, and “when he turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car”.

open image in gallery Raymond Cruz pictured in 2011 ( Getty Images )

Speaking about the arrest, Berko added: “Raymond's very grateful to all of the LAPD personnel at the police department because throughout the five hours of him being in their jail, the LAPD were all very, very gracious and nice to him and reassuring.”

The Independent has contacted Cruz’s representatives for comment.

Cruz is best known for his role in Breaking Bad’s seasons one and two and for reprising his role in its spin-off Better Call Saul. He also played Detective Julio Sanchez on the TNT crime series The Closer and its follow-up, Major Crimes.