Rachael Lillis, the voice behind Misty, Team Rocket’s Jessie and other Pokémon characters across the cartoon series and films, has died at the age of 55 following a battle with breast cancer.

Veronica Taylor, Lillis’s Pokémon co-star who voiced the lead character Ash Ketchum, posted a statement on X Monday morning that announced Lillis’ death.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon‘s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.

“Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

Misty, Lillis’s most famous role, was the Cerulean Gym leader in the Pokémon saga and traveling companion of Ash. She, alongside Ash and Pewter Gym leader Brock, made up the lead trio of the original animé series, which aired from 1998-2006. Her other most famous character, Jessie, is one half of the villainous Team Rocket alongside her teammate James and their talking Meowth Pokémon.

Lillis’s cancer diagnosis was revealed in May of this year via a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign noted that Lillis had been in a nursing home in Los Angeles since late January to receive care.

In a subsequent tweet, Taylor added: “I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply.

“I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

Lillis also voiced Intress in Chaotic, Thalia in Shadow of the Elves, Jigglypuff in Pokémon, Natalie in Ape Escape 2, Ursula in Dinosaur King, Hela in Cubix — Robots for Everyone, Faragonda in Winx Club, Ohno in Genshiken, and Martina in Slayers Next, among many others.

Most recently, Lillis’s voice was heard in Ryan Reynolds’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu film via an archival recording of Jigglypuff.

This article was amended on 27 August 2024. It previously stated that Lillis had died at the age of 46, but that was incorrect. She was 55 when she died.