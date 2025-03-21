Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quinta Brunson and her husband of three years, Kevin Anik, are calling it quits.

The star and creator of ABC’s hit comedy series Abbott Elementary filed to divorce Anik on Wednesday.

In the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, their date of separation was listed as “TBD” and it cited “irreconcilable differences.”

It further states the pair have an agreement they signed after marriage on how their assets should be divided in a divorce. They have no children together, so the divorce should be relatively straightforward and keep details about the breakup private.

Anik and Brunson dated for several years before marrying in October 2021, though both have been extremely private about their relationship.

Brunson thanked Anik when she won an Emmy Award in 2022, which People magazine described as the first public confirmation they were married, and again when she won the Best Comedy Actress Emmy in September.

Quinta Brunson, right, thanked her husband after she won an Emmy Award in 2022 ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins... my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said during her historic win.

During the acceptance speech, Jimmy Kimmel laid down at her feet as part of a joke protesting his loss in the same category.

However, the moment was read by some viewers as Kimmel “stealing Brunson’s moment”, and he later apologized for his actions on his late-night talk show.

Brunson later thanked her husband again during her 2023 Golden Globes win for Best Musical or Comedy Actress award.

“I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think ... Oh god. I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I'm so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much,” she said.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press