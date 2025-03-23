Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent understands that Prince Harry has not been approached by Netflix to make a three-part documentary series about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, despite earlier reports.

Over the weekend, U.K. tabloids suggested the proposed documentary — marking the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death — would form part of a new long-term deal with the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s five-year, $100 million partnership with Netflix, established in 2020, is scheduled to expire later this year.

Citing a senior Hollywood source, the Daily Express reported that the three-part documentary would air in 2027, 30 years after Diana’s 1997 death following a car crash in Paris.

“The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series,” the source told the paper.

“He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”

However, a source close to the Sussex’s partnership with Netflix tells The Independent that the report is “not true.” No further comment was provided.

Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997, almost 30 years ago ( Getty Images )

The report of a new deal came hot on the heels of Meghan’s divisive new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4.

The lifestyle show follows Meghan as she unveils her repertoire of hosting and cooking tips inside her Montecito, California kitchen with A-list guests including The Office star Mindy Kaling.

Amid widespread criticism of the series, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stepped in to defend the royal.

Sarandos, head of the streaming service since 2020, also spoke about the company’s stake in the relaunch of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“We’re a passive partner in Meghan’s company, and it’s a big discovery model for us right now,” he told Variety.

When asked what motivated him to “bet” on Meghan, Sarandos said: “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture... People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

The Independent gave Meghan’s show a one-star review, calling it “queasy and exhausting.”

The second season of With Love, Meghan is coming this fall and has already finished filming, according to Netflix.