Prince Harry ‘not planning’ Princess Diana documentary for Netflix despite reports
Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million partnership with Netflix in 2020
The Independent understands that Prince Harry has not been approached by Netflix to make a three-part documentary series about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, despite earlier reports.
Over the weekend, U.K. tabloids suggested the proposed documentary — marking the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death — would form part of a new long-term deal with the Sussexes.
Harry and Meghan Markle’s five-year, $100 million partnership with Netflix, established in 2020, is scheduled to expire later this year.
Citing a senior Hollywood source, the Daily Express reported that the three-part documentary would air in 2027, 30 years after Diana’s 1997 death following a car crash in Paris.
“The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series,” the source told the paper.
“He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”
However, a source close to the Sussex’s partnership with Netflix tells The Independent that the report is “not true.” No further comment was provided.
The report of a new deal came hot on the heels of Meghan’s divisive new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4.
The lifestyle show follows Meghan as she unveils her repertoire of hosting and cooking tips inside her Montecito, California kitchen with A-list guests including The Office star Mindy Kaling.
Amid widespread criticism of the series, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stepped in to defend the royal.
Sarandos, head of the streaming service since 2020, also spoke about the company’s stake in the relaunch of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.
“We’re a passive partner in Meghan’s company, and it’s a big discovery model for us right now,” he told Variety.
When asked what motivated him to “bet” on Meghan, Sarandos said: “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture... People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”
The Independent gave Meghan’s show a one-star review, calling it “queasy and exhausting.”
The second season of With Love, Meghan is coming this fall and has already finished filming, according to Netflix.
