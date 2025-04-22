Pilgrimage viewers hail BBC programme ‘loveliest’ show on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of the BBC Two programme Pilgrimage have praised the show for being one of the most heartwarming series on television.

The broadcaster’s annual hiking series follows seven well-known personalities of varying faiths and beliefs as they set out on a challenging 300km journey through the Austrian and Swiss Alps.

This year’s cast is made up of The Wanted singer and Strictly Come Dancing champion Jay McGuiness, comedian Helen Lederer, The Traitors series two winner Harry Clark, stand-up comic Daliso Chaponda, presenter Jeff Brazier, retired Paralympian Stef Reid, and journalist Nelufar Hedayat.

Fans were quick to take to X/Twitter to praise the heartfelt show. “Absolutely wonderful telly,” one person wrote.

“Another brilliant group of people taking part, stunning Alps scenery, and beautiful chats from the heart,” they added.

Another viewer dubbed the series “brilliant and wonderful” and said the second episode following the “lovely group” made them “laugh, cry and smile”.

Meanwhile, a third person echoed that the celebrities were a “lovely group of people” who appeared “genuinely thoughtful and reflective about the experience and learning from one another”.

open image in gallery Stef Reid, Daliso Chaponda, Harry Clark, Helen Lederer, Jeff Brazier, Nelufar Hedayat and Jay McGuiness in 'Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps' ( BBC/PA/CTVC )

Many Pilgrimage viewers specifically praised McGuiness, who opened up about losing his late bandmate, Tom Parker to terminal brain cancer, aged 33, in 2022.

Speaking to Lederer, McGuiness – who is agnostic – said: “While Tom was sick, I definitely had moments that I would say I prayed, whether or not you would call it that.

“And then when he passed away, I suddenly felt like, 'Hmm, I wonder if he can hear me’. Now I think that did sort of reignite a lot of the questions that I've left unanswered in the back of my mind,” he added.

“I love how emotionally intelligent Jay McGuiness is speaking about bereavement and so open and honest as an agnostic in search for meaning and purpose in life,” one person praised the singer online.

“It was so emotional seeing him talking about his grief for Tom,” another person added.

open image in gallery McGuiness discussed grief over loss of bandmate Tom Parker on 'Pilgrimage' ( BBC )

Meanwhile, a third person wrote: “Thank you Helen Lederer and Jay McGuiness for sharing these deeply raw and honest feelings, views and discussions.

“What you’ve shared will help lots of us in many different ways [and] in different situations.”

McGuiness had previously said he anticipated a few tears while filming. “I had a lot of anticipatory nerves before the show,” he said. “I knew I’d talk about Tom Parker at some point during filming.”

He later confirmed that he “cried more than I’ve ever cried”.

The third episode of Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps airs on Tuesday 22 April from 9pm.

All three episodes of the series are available on BBC iPlayer now.