Piers Morgan reveals why he turned down Rupert Murdoch’s ‘very generous’ job offer

Piers Morgan has revealed why he turned down media tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s “very generous” job offer.

Earlier this month, the 59-year-old announced he would be leaving Murdoch-owned News UK, to take ownership of his successful Uncensored brand, through his company Wake Up Productions.

The announcement came as a shock at the time, after Morgan’s decades-long career with Murdoch and his affiliated companies. Beginning his tabloid career at The Sun in 1988, he has worked on and off in print and broadcast over the years, returning to News UK for a three-year deal in 2022.

“It was a very good, mutually respectful conversation with Rupert and they were very generous with their offer,” Morgan told The i.

“But I just wasn’t prepared to take a deal. I wasn’t prepared to be a talent for hire anymore, I wanted ownership.”

He added: “I’m 60 in March and I want to run my own business. I’ve got the firepower and the social media numbers. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Morgan, who cites divisive US broadcast personalities including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, believes that audiences are leaving traditional media for channels including YouTube and podcasts.

He feels confident he will find success across the pond despite some scepticism from observers. “We’re not starting from scratch,” he said. “We went fully digital from February last year and the global charts from Press Gazette show we’re already bigger than Megyn and Tucker. And I’ll be spending more and more time in America.”

( TalkTV/Piers Morgan Uncensored )

The broadcaster will continue to write some pieces for brands associated with News UK, according to one insider.

Responding to an enquiry from Sky News at the time, Morgan said in a statement: “I have had a great time working back at News and am delighted that we will continue to be partners.

“Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.

“It’s clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world.

“I’m very excited about the potential for Uncensored.”