Pierre Robert death: Legendary radio personality dies aged 70

Legendary radio personality Pierre Robert has died at age 70 after a career spanning over four decades.
The DJ hosted the midday radio show at 93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia’s rock station, since 1981.
Robert was found dead in his Pennsylvania home Wednesday, according to Beasley Media Group, the parent company of WMMR.
His cause of death isn’t known, but cops don’t suspect foul play.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments