Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Pierre Robert death: Legendary radio personality dies aged 70

The WMMR host was found in his home

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Wednesday 29 October 2025 16:32 EDT
Comments
Legendary radio host Pierre Robert has died at 70
Legendary radio host Pierre Robert has died at 70 (Pierre Robert)

Legendary radio personality Pierre Robert has died at age 70 after a career spanning over four decades.

The DJ hosted the midday radio show at 93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia’s rock station, since 1981.

Robert was found dead in his Pennsylvania home Wednesday, according to Beasley Media Group, the parent company of WMMR.

His cause of death isn’t known, but cops don’t suspect foul play.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in