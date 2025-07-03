Peter-Henry Schroeder death: Star Trek and Argo actor dies, aged 90
The actor enjoyed a varied career in film, TV, theatre and music
Peter-Henry Schroeder, who portrayed the Klingon Chancellor in Star Trek: Enterprise, has died, aged 90.
The actor died surrounded by family on 7 June in Lake City, Florida at the VA Medical Centre.
Deadline reports that he joked about returning to acting in his final days, quipping: “When are you going to get me out of here? I’ve got to get back to LA.”
Schroeder enjoyed a diverse and varied life, having served in the US military in the Korean War between 1953 and 1955, during which time he was assigned to a unit involving the United Service Organisations (USO).
After returning from the war, he studied acting under the American stage icon Paula Strasberg who also taught Marilyn Monroe.
Schroeder’s connection to Monroe does not stop there. In 1964, during his brief stint as a recording artist, he released the song “Memories of Marilyn”, 10 years after he saw the Some Like it Hot star perform at a USO show in Korea.
Hollywood, however, would prove to be Schroeder’s true calling. He set up his own production company, PHS Productions, and also worked as a guest teacher at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1979, he founded the Actor/Artist Group Workshop. Schroeder mentored hundreds of actors throughout his career.
In that same year, he made his feature film debut as a senator in the political drama The Seduction of Joe Tynan, also starring Meryl Streep and Alan Arda.
Schroeder would continue to play bit parts throughout his career, including an appearance in the hit sitcom Cheers and memorably a cameo as the Klingon Chancellor in two episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2001.
More recently, he played a movie producer in Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning thriller Argo (2012).
On stage, Schroeder produced and starred in an award-winning production of Thomas Babe’s A Prayer for My Daughter, which ran seven nights a week for nine months in 1978 at the Richmond Shepard Studio Theatre in Hollywood.
Schroeder’s final screen role was as Santo Trafficante in the 2020 political satire Sammy-Gate, in which the singer Sammy Davis Jr is behind the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon in 1974.
In an obituary on his website, Schroeder is described as “a quintessential Hollywood figure” whose “charisma often led to public cases of mistaken identity with Jack Nicholson– what his grandsons affectionately called ‘Jack Attacks’”.
Schroeder will be buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery and will receive full military honours.
He is survived by his daughter Valerie Lynn Schroeder, his son Peter Henry Schroeder II, his daughter-in-law Felicia Cristiani Bass, and his grandsons Peter Henry Schroeder III and Jarrid Michael Schroeder.
