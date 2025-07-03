Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter-Henry Schroeder, who portrayed the Klingon Chancellor in Star Trek: Enterprise, has died, aged 90.

The actor died surrounded by family on 7 June in Lake City, Florida at the VA Medical Centre.

Deadline reports that he joked about returning to acting in his final days, quipping: “When are you going to get me out of here? I’ve got to get back to LA.”

Schroeder enjoyed a diverse and varied life, having served in the US military in the Korean War between 1953 and 1955, during which time he was assigned to a unit involving the United Service Organisations (USO).

After returning from the war, he studied acting under the American stage icon Paula Strasberg who also taught Marilyn Monroe.

Schroeder’s connection to Monroe does not stop there. In 1964, during his brief stint as a recording artist, he released the song “Memories of Marilyn”, 10 years after he saw the Some Like it Hot star perform at a USO show in Korea.

Hollywood, however, would prove to be Schroeder’s true calling. He set up his own production company, PHS Productions, and also worked as a guest teacher at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1979, he founded the Actor/Artist Group Workshop. Schroeder mentored hundreds of actors throughout his career.

open image in gallery Peter-Henry Schroeder in Star Trek: Enterprise ( Youtube )

In that same year, he made his feature film debut as a senator in the political drama The Seduction of Joe Tynan, also starring Meryl Streep and Alan Arda.

Schroeder would continue to play bit parts throughout his career, including an appearance in the hit sitcom Cheers and memorably a cameo as the Klingon Chancellor in two episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2001.

More recently, he played a movie producer in Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning thriller Argo (2012).

On stage, Schroeder produced and starred in an award-winning production of Thomas Babe’s A Prayer for My Daughter, which ran seven nights a week for nine months in 1978 at the Richmond Shepard Studio Theatre in Hollywood.

Schroeder’s final screen role was as Santo Trafficante in the 2020 political satire Sammy-Gate, in which the singer Sammy Davis Jr is behind the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon in 1974.

In an obituary on his website, Schroeder is described as “a quintessential Hollywood figure” whose “charisma often led to public cases of mistaken identity with Jack Nicholson– what his grandsons affectionately called ‘Jack Attacks’”.

Schroeder will be buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery and will receive full military honours.

He is survived by his daughter Valerie Lynn Schroeder, his son Peter Henry Schroeder II, his daughter-in-law Felicia Cristiani Bass, and his grandsons Peter Henry Schroeder III and Jarrid Michael Schroeder.