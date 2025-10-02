Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has died, aged 68.

Murray starred in the BBC sitcom as Mickey Pearce, the wheeler dealer friend of Del Boy and Rodney Trotter.

News of Murray’s death was shared on an Only Fools fan site, with a statement reading: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray – Mickey Pearce to so many.

“He was a regular attendee of our conventions, and we will miss his humour and the joy he brought to many.”

The actor underwent surgery and chemotherapy to remove a cancerous lung tumour in 2021. Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.

In 2023, the actor revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, telling his fans he had surgery to remove the tumour and half his liver.

“I kept this under my hat that they’d discovered another primary cancer last year,” he said, praising the medics at King’s College Hospital.

He received transcatheter arterial chemoembolisation (Tace), a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumour’s blood supply.

Murray made his Only Fools and Horses debut in 1983, starring in 20 episodes until 2003.

open image in gallery ‘Only Fools and Horses’ actor Patrick Murray as Mickey Pearce ( BBC )

In tribute to the actor, an X/Twitter account for an Only Fools podcast wrote: "This never gets easier … rest in peace, Patrick Murray.

They remembered Murray as “a very talented and clever actor with impeccable timing”, stating: “He really brought ‘Mickey Pearce’ to life with a mischievous charm.”

Away from Only Fools, Murray starred in films Scum, Quadrophenia, (both 1979) and The Firm (1989), but after the sitcom came to an end, he retired from acting and instead became a taxi driver.

He returned to acting in 2015 and 2019 after scoring roles in TV shows in Endeavour and Conditions, respectively.

Murray had been married to his wife Anong, whom he met while living in Thailand for a decade, since 2016. They had one daughter named Josie. He returned to the UK by himself to try and get a visa for his family, having had their application rejected by the Home Office – and spent a year having to Skype his daughter.

open image in gallery 'Only Fools' actor Patrick Murray in 2018 ( YouTube )

He described the situation as “heartbreaking” in a 2018 interview on Loose Women.

Other Only Fools stars who have died in recent years include John Challis and Roger Lloyd-Pack, who played Boycie and Trigger, respectively.