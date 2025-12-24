The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Pat Finn death: Actor from The Middle and Marvin Marvin dies at 60 after cancer battle
The comedian appeared in shows including ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld’
Television actor Pat Finn has died aged 60 after being diagnosed with cancer.
The comedian played Bill Norwood on ABC sitcomThe Middle. He was also known for his roles as Dr. Roger on Friends and Joe Mayo on Seinfeld.
Finn died Tuesday morning surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, his family announced in a release. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022 and went into remission, but the cancer returned.
He is survived by his wife Donna and their children Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan. His daughter Cassidy remembered him as a “role model” and “inspiration” in a tribute shared to social media.
“The least shocking thing was hearing the nurses say they have never seen so many people show up at a hospital for someone. That was my dad,” she wrote in part on Instagram. “My life is forever changed because of him. He taught me to be funny, positive, humble, to listen, to always try my best, to love, and to surround myself with the best people.”
Tributes to Finn have poured in on social media from fans and colleagues alike since news of his passing. Comedian Jeff Dye wrote on X, “I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”
The Second City, a comedy club in Chicago, remembered Finn with a statement on Facebook., writing: “As funny as he was kind, Pat graced the stage of The Second City Northwest after serving a stint in The Second City Touring Company. You have seen him in countless television shows, including co-starring with fellow alum George Wendt in his post-cheers sitcom The George Wendt Show, which was based on the legendary NPR program Car Talk.”
Finn acted in The Middle from 2011 to 2018. The show followed a lower middle class family in a small town and starred Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott, Neil Flynn, Atticus Shafer, Eden Sher, and Daniella Bobadilla. He also appeared in episodes of hit shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ed, and 3rd Rock from the Sun.
In addition to his showbiz career, Finn was an adjunct professor and used his acting and comedy skills to teach Improv for Strategic Communications at University of Colorado, where his daughters went to college, and Marquette, where his son attended.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks