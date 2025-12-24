Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television actor Pat Finn has died aged 60 after being diagnosed with cancer.

The comedian played Bill Norwood on ABC sitcomThe Middle. He was also known for his roles as Dr. Roger on Friends and Joe Mayo on Seinfeld.

Finn died Tuesday morning surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, his family announced in a release. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022 and went into remission, but the cancer returned.

He is survived by his wife Donna and their children Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan. His daughter Cassidy remembered him as a “role model” and “inspiration” in a tribute shared to social media.

“The least shocking thing was hearing the nurses say they have never seen so many people show up at a hospital for someone. That was my dad,” she wrote in part on Instagram. “My life is forever changed because of him. He taught me to be funny, positive, humble, to listen, to always try my best, to love, and to surround myself with the best people.”

open image in gallery ‘The Middle’ actor Pat Finn has died aged 60 following a battle with cancer. ( Getty )

Tributes to Finn have poured in on social media from fans and colleagues alike since news of his passing. Comedian Jeff Dye wrote on X, “I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”

The Second City, a comedy club in Chicago, remembered Finn with a statement on Facebook., writing: “As funny as he was kind, Pat graced the stage of The Second City Northwest after serving a stint in The Second City Touring Company. You have seen him in countless television shows, including co-starring with fellow alum George Wendt in his post-cheers sitcom The George Wendt Show, which was based on the legendary NPR program Car Talk.”

Finn acted in The Middle from 2011 to 2018. The show followed a lower middle class family in a small town and starred Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott, Neil Flynn, Atticus Shafer, Eden Sher, and Daniella Bobadilla. He also appeared in episodes of hit shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ed, and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

In addition to his showbiz career, Finn was an adjunct professor and used his acting and comedy skills to teach Improv for Strategic Communications at University of Colorado, where his daughters went to college, and Marquette, where his son attended.