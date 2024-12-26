Nickelodeon fans devastated by unexpected removal of classic titles from Paramount+

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paramount+ has removed several classic Nickelodeon titles from its library, prompting a wave of fan objection.

On Thursday (December 26), the Paramount Global streamer got rid of a number of cult favorites, including Nicktoons’ hit seven-season cartoon Doug and Nickelodeon’s four-season sitcom Big Time Rush.

Blue’s Room, a spin-off of Nickelodeon Nick Jr. channel’s popular children’s series Blue’s Clues, cartoon sci-fi My Life As A Teenage Robot, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and The Penguins of Madagascar were cut from the platform as well.

As were AwesomenessTV, Breadwinners, Game Shakers, House of Anubis, Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge, Welcome to the Wayne, Wonder Pets and Zoofari.

ALVINNN!!!and the Chipmunks, Face’s Music Party, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Ni Hao, Kai-Lin, Oobi, Sanjay & Craig, The Upside Down Show, and Tot Cop, were also among the vanishing titles.

It’s unclear why the titles were cut from the streamer. The Independent has contacted Paramount+ for comment.

Numerous Paramount+ subscribers have since decried the news, with many appearing particularly devastated by Doug’s removal.

open image in gallery Paramount+ removed several popular titles, including ‘Doug’ ( Getty Images for Paramount + )

“Wait why. Why are they getting rid of childhood. First SesameStreet now Doug,” one person commented on X/Twitter, while another questioned: “Why would they remove such a fantastic show?”

“Sad day in TV history,” a second lamented, with a third adding: “Doug is the main reason why I even use Paramount+.”

Another added: “Paramount+ is getting rid of everything we want.”

Doug follows the hijinks of young adolescent Douglas Yancy Funnie, whose just moved to the fictional town of Bluffington with his family. The show originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 1999.

Launched in 2021, Paramount+ has become the destination for hit CBS broadcast shows, such as the sitcom Ghosts and the police procedural Criminal Minds, as well as Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama Yellowjackets and legal drama Billions.

While Paramount Network’s acclaimed Western drama Yellowstone is unavailable to view on Paramount+ after the network sold the streaming rights to Peacock, Paramount+ has become home to a handful of prequel and spinoff series, including 1923 and 1883.

It has also released several of its own originals, like its Sylvester Stallon-led crime drama Tulsa King, Jeremy Renner’s thriller series Mayor of Kingstown and its iCarly reboot.

As of June 2024, Paramount+ had 71.9 million subscribers.