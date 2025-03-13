Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, the daughter of David Hasselhoff, has paid tribute to her mother Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff who died by suicide last week aged 61.

Bach, originally from Oklahoma, was an actor and model known for her TV appearances during the 1980s and 1990s. She moved to Los Angeles in 1985 where she met her ex-husband Hasselhoff on the set of his hit show Knight Rider.

In an Instagram tribute shared one week after Bach's death, her eldest daughter Taylor shared a heartfelt slideshow of family photos. The pictures show Taylor, 34, and her younger sister Hayley, 32, with their mother over the years.

One picture shows Taylor cradling Hayley as an infant alongside their mother.

In the post’s caption, real estate broker Taylor wrote that she would “do anything in the world” to hug her late mother again.

“My forever angel, you are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything,” she wrote. “I promise to make you proud and celebrate you everyday.”

Taylor, who has a baby daughter called London, said that she will teach her child about her mother’s legacy.

“London will know all about how incredible you are and I promise I will protect Hayley forever…”

( Instagram via @tay )

She continued: “Mama I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful.”

Following Bach’s death, Hasselhoff said in a statement to TMZ: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

open image in gallery Pamela Bach and her daughters Taylor and Hayley pictured in 2018 ( Getty Images for Max Mara )

TMZ reports that Bach died by suicide. Paramedics were called to her home late on 5 March, according to law enforcement sources cited by the outlet, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bach, born Pamela Weissenbach, made her film debut in Francis Ford Coppola's Rumble Fish in 1983, which also starred Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke and Diane Lane.

She also worked with her husband on Baywatch and spin-off series Baywatch Nights. Her other television credits included TJ Hooker, Cheers and The Young and the Restless.

open image in gallery Pamela Bach and then-husband David Hasselhoff pictured in 2003 ( Vince Bucci/Getty Images )

She was married to Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, when the actor announced he was filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in 2006, with each being given custody of one daughter. Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts in 2018.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you