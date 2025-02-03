Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster announced she will be undergoing surgery to repair a fractured elbow she recently suffered after slipping on ice.

The 55-year-old actor, who stars as FBI profiler Emily Prentiss on the long-running drama, shared an image of an X-ray of the fracture on X/Twitter.

“So I slipped on ice and fractured my elbow pretty badly on Tuesday,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone at Corewell Grand Rapids Michigan ER. Surgery soon in LA. I’m on heavy pain meds watching @BachelorABC love you guys!”

In an earlier post, Brewster shared a photo from the hospital of her arm in a sling wrapped in an ace bandage.

“Thank you all so much for your support and the laughs,” she said. “Because you love ⁦@criminalminds, I have you, my CriMi friends, my husband, his beautiful family, my health insurance and the hope for a next season. I love you. I’m gonna fall asleep now.”

Brewster is best known for her role as Prentiss on Criminal Minds. She first joined the ensemble cast in 2007. She went on to feature as a series regular for a total of six seasons before she eventually left in 2012. She continued making one-off appearances on the show until she later returned as a full-time cast member in 2016.

Paget Brewster will undergo surgery to repair her badly fractured elbow ( Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival )

She additionally reprised her role as Prentiss in a single episode of the two-season spin-off Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

The actor also appeared in the seminal sitcom Friends as Kathy, who dated both Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc).

Earlier this week, Brewster’s former Criminal Minds co-star Shemar Moore confirmed he and his longtime girlfriend, actor and model Jesiree Dizon, had parted ways.

“It’s true,” Moore said of the break-up rumors. “But what you don’t know — what you don’t need to know either, but I need to say it — I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon. She’s an amazing woman for so many reasons.”

Going on to call Dizon, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Frankie, a “phenomenal mother,” the S.W.A.T. star said: “When you hear our business on the internet or wherever, it’s our business.

“Now, if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative, then you ain’t a fan of mine,” Moore added, telling those that choose to “get into all that negativity” to “kiss my ass.”

Dizon later broke her silence on their recent split in a heartfelt message posted to Instagram.

“Even though our romantic journey has ended, we are still stuck together FOR LIFE so let’s kill this parenting thing…. TOGETHER you are the most amazing daddy to Frankie….Still and will always be your best role yet. I will always love you,” she wrote.