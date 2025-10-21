Spitting Image sued after Paddington Bear depicted as cocaine smuggler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Court documents have shed more light on a row between the owners of Paddington Bear and the satirical show Spitting Image.

Paddington’s owners want a “frightening” puppet used on the TV show delivered to them or destroyed, the documents show.

StudioCanal, which makes the Paddington films, and Paddington and Company are bringing legal action against Avalon, Spitting Image’s producer, at the High Court in London.

The claimants, alongside two of author Michael Bond’s relatives, are alleging copyright infringement in four Spitting Image episodes called The Rest is Bulls*!t, which are available on YouTube.

They also allege copyright infringement in a trailer for the Spitting Image musical.

In a court document, their lawyers claim that a puppet with “all the features of the appearance of Paddington” is used in a derogatory way in the episodes.

open image in gallery Prince Harry and Paddington are parodied in ‘Spitting Image’ sketch ( YouTube / Spitting Image )

The court was told that a puppet with bulging, bloodshot eyes or dishevelled fur is called Paddington, who is said to be from Peru, and references marmalade.

“The Avalon puppet depicts the Paddington character with a frightening demeanour,” barrister Tom St Quintin continued in the document.

Mr St Quintin claimed that the episodes show Paddington as a cocaine user, with one of the episodes also depicting the bear as a cocaine smuggler, an alcoholic, and a user of heroin, while another shows Paddington “as a promoter of gun sales and sex robots”.

Three episodes depict Paddington as a user of “coarse language”, the barrister added, with each episode said to use an accent for the puppet that mocks Peruvian people.

He later told the court the episodes were a “distortion or mutilation” of the portrayal of Paddington in the books, where the bear is described as polite, well-meaning and truthful.

The companies are seeking an injunction, as well as an order requiring the delivery of the puppet or the destruction of it, and potential damages.

open image in gallery Paddington, as depicted in the Paddington movies, left, and in ‘Spitting Image’, right ( Studio Canal/YouTube/Spitting Image )

Avalon has not yet filed a defence to the claim.

However, Spitting Image co-writer Al Murray previously told the Radio Times that he and fellow writer Matt Forde were “baffled” by the legal action.

He said: “It’s a very Spitting Image thing to do – to take someone and say: ‘Hey, maybe they’re the opposite.’”

In a video posted to the Spitting Image YouTube channel earlier this month, a puppet depiction of the Duke of Sussex asks “Pads” what he makes of the legal letters.

The second puppet appears to use a piece of paper to ingest white powder, before saying: “Paddington goes to party town.”

“Do remember to like and subscribe before Paddington gets cancelled,” the Harry puppet later says.

Paddington, first published in 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976 voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

StudioCanal’s films were released in 2014, 2017 and 2024, and a musical adaptation is due to launch in London with a preview on 1 November.