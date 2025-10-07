Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne claimed that Friends star Matthew Perry attended AA meetings at his home before his death, according to posthumous memoir Last Rites.

The late Black Sabbath singer, who died in July at the age of 76, also recalled his own experience with ketamine, the drug that killed Perry by overdose in October 2023 at 54.

Osbourne wrote about Perry in the new book, per Us Magazine: “He used to come to our house for AA meetings, or so my wife tells me. The funniest, most talented bloke. And he was trying so hard to stay on the right path.”

He continued: “Then one day he listened to his addiction telling him it was OK to get loaded, and that was it — game over. I felt so sad when they said he’d been found in his hot tub, unresponsive, with ketamine in his system. He’d given everything he had to stay clean. But it wasn’t enough.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Osbourne recalls his own experiences trying to get sober. He wrote that he last “fell off the wagon” in 2012, and subsequently attended 90 AA meetings in 90 days at West Hollywood’s AA Log Cabin.

“It helped me, all that AA stuff,” he explained. “Got me started on the way back to being sober. If you’re on your own, the voice in your head is too persuasive.”

Ozzy Osbourne said Matthew Perry came to his house for AA meetings ( Getty )

At one point, Osbourne considered using a ketamine treatment similar to the one Perry eventually got hooked on in an attempt to “break free” from his own addictions.

Osbourne recalled: “They started me on this tiny dose. A microdose, they call it. But the second I felt it kick in — a very small but unmistakable altering of the mind — I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I could have some serious fun with this.’”

The musician wrote that he never took ketamine again, having “recognized it immediately for what it was.”

“For the first time in years, I was able to be really honest with myself,” he wrote. “When I walked out of that ketamine clinic, I told myself I’d never let addiction steal my spirit from me again.”

Osbourne’s death came just weeks after he played his final concert at Villa Park in Birmingham in front of thousands of fans.

He wrote about the moment he finally took to the stage in his new memoir, saying: “Suddenly I was looking out over 42,000 faces, with another 5.8 million watching online. That was when the emotion really hit me. I’d never really taken it on board that so many people liked me.”