BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans has said that he’ll be taking time off work to recover after undergoing surgery on his gallbladder.

The 41-year-old former BBC weatherman and One Show reporter issued the health update to his fans on Instagram and thanked the NHS staff who looked after him.

“Our NHS is amazing,” Evans wrote in the post, which featured a selfie of him in a hospital gown and a second recuperating at home with his cat Franny.

“Turns out I had some dodgy polyps in the old gallbladder, so out it came,” he continued. “All fine now. I can’t thank the incredible staff at West Ward 6 and surgical team at Llandough Hospital enough.

Evans added that he’s taking time off from work to recover at home, where he is being cared for by his husband Arran Rees.

“We’re lucky to have the NHS, it’s helped my family so much over the years with ongoing cancer care for my father and MS for my mother, as well as quite literally saving Arran’s life when he was a child. Thank goodness we have it,” he concluded the post.

Evans’s post has since been flooded with kind words and well-wishes from fellow radio and TV stars and presenters.

Fellow Radio 2 star Sara Cox wrote: “Only you could rock a hospital gown off one shoulder, asymmetrical is huge this autumn xxx sending you love for a speedy recovery”.

“Sending huge love and get well soon lovely,” added Magic Radio’s Gaby Roslin.

Meanwhile, former Radio 2 host Zoe Ball said: “Heal well, darling chap

Evans also received support from Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who wrote: “Oh get well! Much love.”

Pop star Pixie Lott said: “Ahh, sending lots of love, Owain.”

Evans was also inundated with comments from Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell, Tasha Ghouri and Balvinder Sopal, who all sent get well soon messages.

Evans took part in a ‘drumathon’ for Children in Need 2021 ( PA Media )

Evans began his career in broadcasting at 18 as a presenter for a Welsh-language news programme for children.

After studying meteorology at the Open University, he became a weatherman for seven years on BBC Wales. In 2020, he became a reporter for The One Show.

Evans has also worked in radio since 2012, presenting various shows across the BBC. In February 2023, he became the permanent host of Radio 2's Early Breakfast Show, replacing Vanessa Feltz in the role.

Amidst his professional work, Evans found viral fame during the Covid-19 lockdown for drumming the BBC News theme after presenting a weather forecast. In 2021, he completed a 24 hour drumathon for charity Children in Need, raising more than £3 million in the process.