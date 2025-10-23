Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonas Pate, co-creator of the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks, has been accused of grabbing, shaking and yelling at a young female production assistant.

The show’s stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline reportedly intervened to break up the alleged incident.

Variety reports that sources allege Pate, who also directs much of the series, grabbed and shook the assistant while shouting in her face.

Stokes reportedly stepped in to separate the pair, and Cline also intervened to defuse the situation.

The Netflix series is currently shooting its fifth and final season in Dubrovnik, Croatia. According to TMZ, “tensions were high” on the set, and one source said the incident was not "unusual behavior" for Pate and added: “It's about time that it’s made public.”

The Independent has approached Netflix, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline for comment.

Jonas Pate attending the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Runarounds' on August 26, 2025 ( JC Olivera/Getty Images for Prime Video )

It is not yet known whether the incident will affect the ongoing production of the show.

The teen series is an adventure drama set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, following two groups of teenagers as they hunt for lost treasure.It debuted on Netflix in April 2020. Pate co-created the series with his twin brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.

The show has been a hit for the streaming service, and in 2023 was praised by viewers for “pulling them back in” with a “shocking” reveal.

In the final episode of the third season, a group of teenagers is approached by a man who is impressed with their treasure hunting skills and offers them a captain’s log he’d like them to investigate.

“I need partners and you were all first on my list,” the mysterious figure tells them.

When asked who the book and the treasure they’d be hunting belonged to, the man responds: “Edward Teach... Blackbeard.”

Blackbeard is the real-life figure from the 1700s, who is most known for having treasure worth $12.5 million.

@BBurrowsII wrote of the “shocking” moment: “Just when I thought I wasted the last 10hrs of my life watching Outer Banks, they drop Blackbeard’s name in the final seconds and now I’m hooked for next season.”

Meanwhile, @HeyBraan added: “When I first heard Netflix renewed Outer Banks for season 4 I just didn’t think I could take any more. But then they drop it’s about Blackbeard’s treasure at the end of season 3 ?!?!?!”

@NauthanGones said: “Just as I start to get bored with Outer Banks they pull me right back in…”