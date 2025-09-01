Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is not yet known whether Oti Mabuse will waltz back into the Strictly Come Dancing studios this autumn as a choreographer.

The Latin ballroom dancer, whose sister Motsi is a judge on the BBC flagship show, has helped out behind the scenes with the programme’s coveted dance routines since her departure from the professionals cast in 2022.

Mabuse has been behind some of the show’s most impressive group routines, including the triumphant opening number for Musicals Week in 2022.

It had been reported by The Sun that Mabuse would be returning as a choreographer on this year’s series, but The Independent understands that it is not yet confirmed.

Mabuse, who joined Strictly in 2015, lifted the glitterball two years in a row: in 2019 with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and in 2020 with comedian Bill Bailey. After her departure, she appeared on ITV’s The Masked Singer and became a judge on Dancing on Ice.

After originally leaving the programme in 2022, Mabuse said her decision was driven by her desire to take on other projects that “put the fire in my belly”.

“I was really lucky at that point that just after winning my second title [on Strictly], ITV had their arms open and they were like, ‘Hey, come in!’” she said at the time.

“So when I was jumping, there was somewhere to land. Even though I left, there was this whole world, a new family, that had opened doors for me and that’s luck and I have to be honest about that, I have to be grateful for that.”

Announcing her exit from Strictly in 2022, Mabuse said on Instagram: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

open image in gallery Oti Mabuse competed on ‘Strictly’ between 2015 and 2022 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“Lifting the glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever.”

Among this year’s celebrity lineup are Emmerdale star Lewis Cope, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, controversial Former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix. Find the full lineup here .

open image in gallery Oti Mabuse lifting the ‘Strictly’ glitterball trophy with comedian Bill Bailey in 2022 ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Two new editions have been added to the professionals' lineup: Alexis Warr, former winner of the US series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022, and Julian Caillon, a ballroom TV star from Australia.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on 20 September.