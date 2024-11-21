Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity star and Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse has opened about the death of her brother on the show’s latest episode.

The series has seen some reflective conversations so far as the campmates bond in the jungle. Earlier this week, boxing champion Barry McGuigan was left in tears as he talked about the death of his daughter, while Coleen Rooney shared her grief at the death of her sister.

As McFly singer and The Voice judge Danny Jones opened up about his struggles with anxiety on Wednesday night’s episode (20 November), Mabuse praised him for opening up about his mental health.

Jones admitted that he had been in therapy since he was 19, as he was “constantly worrying”.

“I think it’s really good that you keep saying people must talk, especially young boys,” Mabuse said.

“I don’t think young boys tend to talk that much and the suicide rate is so high in young men especially, so I think it’s important that you keep telling people to talk about it.”

Opening up about her own experience, she shared,“I had a brother who committed suicide when he was 16 and I think if he had spoken to someone about what he was feeling, it would’ve been a different turnout.”

Hailing from South Africa, Mabuse said that the situation was made more complicated by cultural expectations.

Mabuse was left emotional after discussing the death of her brother ( ITV )

“Especially in our culture, we don’t really open up,” she said. “Every year we celebrate his birthday, but it’s the people that are still left with the aftermath that feel it every single day and you have to go out in the world and be strong and happy and bubbly and positive, but it’s tough.

“So if you don’t talk about it, no matter how frustrating it is and if you don’t get those feelings out, if you don’t seek the help, it’s hurtful for you, as well as the people around you that love you”.

N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos praised Mabuse for her openness as she said,“I think you’re amazing at that Oti, you go out everyday, your energy is so positive and so light. That’s like your superpower.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.