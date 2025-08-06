George and Mildred star remembered as ‘warm, kind man’ after death at 80

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norman Eshley, of George and Mildred fame, has died at the age of 80.

His agent said the actor died on 2 August at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with his wife Rachel Eshley by his side.

He had been living with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of our client actor Norman Eshley,” agent Thomas Bowington said.

“[He was] a warm, kind and grounded man with a great voice that I will miss not hearing over the phone again.”

Rachel said the couple’s time together “wasn’t long enough”.

However, “I will be forever grateful for the wonderful times we shared”, she said.

“He was my husband and best friend and my heart will always be with him.”

open image in gallery Vanessa Redgrave, left, Nyree Dawn Porter and Norman Eshley in costume during rehearsals for the Shakespeare play 'Twelfth Night' in 1972 ( Getty )

Eshley was born in Bristol on 30 May 1945.

He was educated at Bristol Grammar School and completed his training as an actor at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Eshley began his career in Shakespearean plays, later performing in West End productions.

He made his film debut in Orson Welles’ 1968 drama The Immortal Story and featured in TV shows such as Canterbury Tales, an adaptation of Chaucer’s famous stories, and Warship, which followed life in the Royal Navy aboard the fictional ship HMS Hero.

open image in gallery Norman Eshley with his first wife, actor Millicent Martin, on their wedding day in 1970 ( Getty )

He became best known, however, for playing snobbish neighbour Jeffrey Fourmile, a real estate agent, in the popular ITV sitcom George And Mildred.

He starred opposite Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce in the sitcom, which ran from 1976-79.

The show was a spin-off of Man About The House, which he also appeared in as two different characters.

In later years, he turned his hand to writing and co-authored a sequel to Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist, called The Dreamtime Of The Artful Dodger, which re-imagined the life of the character after his transportation to Australia as a convict.