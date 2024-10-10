Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Netflix has officially renewed its top series, Nobody Wants This, for a second season.

The news was announced on Thursday (October 10) via the streamer’s companion site, Tudum, in an article titled “Nobody Wants This Is Returning for Season 2, Because You Wanted It.”

The renewal comes two weeks after the hit romcom about a rabbi and an agnostic sex podcaster (Adam Brody and Kristen Bell) who fall in love despite their marked differences debuted on the streamer.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” series creator Erin Foster told Tudum.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.

“I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story,” she added, “and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls. … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

TV writers Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, best known for their work on HBO’s hit Lena Dunham-led comedy Girls, have joined season two as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Nobody Wants This initially debuted at No 2 on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 Most-Watched list with 10.3 million views.

It has since risen to the top of the list, with 15.9 million views as of October 8.

Speaking to IndieWire ahead of the official renewal announcement, Foster teased what she’d want to expand on in a potential season two.

open image in gallery Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in ‘Nobody Wants This’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

“The story in season one unfolds really slowly. So I think if there is a season two I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Addressing the season one cliffhanger ending, Foster explained that she wanted Bell’s Joanne to seriously consider converting, but to not do it this early in the relationship.

“I fully understand some people who make the artistic choice to not give the audience what they want, but I don’t think this is that kind of show,” Foster said.

“I don’t want people walking away frustrated or annoyed. I think this is the kind of show where you want to get the thing you’re there to get and I wanted to give people that moment of, ‘We choose each other, but everyone knows we’re giving up a lot to choose each other, so how are we gonna do it?’

“And that, to me, felt like a realistic but still satisfying ending still with conflict, so you have somewhere to go.”

Nobody Wants This has delighted critics, with The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky calling it “devastatingly relatable” and “laugh-out-loud funny” in her four-star review.

Season one of Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix.