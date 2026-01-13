Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Young Ones’ Nigel Planer has revealed how he helped co-stars Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall patch things up at his own wedding.

Edmondson and Mayall formed a close partnership after meeting at university and became one of British comedy’s greatest double acts, but they became distant in later years.

Planer – who, together with Mayall, Edmondson and Christopher Ryan, made up The Young Ones’ titular student housemates – has now shared how he helped the pair get back on speaking terms during one of their “falling-out periods”.

Speaking to Radio Times, Planer explained how he and his wife, Roberta, purposefully sat the feuding pair together at their 2013 nuptials.

“Double acts do fall out – the only ones who never did were Dawn [French] and Jennifer [Saunders] – and at this point Rik and Ade weren’t speaking to each other,” he said. “But Roberta and I deliberately sat them together at the wedding, and we saw them laughing their heads off together.”

open image in gallery Edmondson, Mayall and Planer in ‘The Young Ones’ ( Popperfoto/Getty )

After working on The Young Ones, Edmondson and Mayall masterminded Bottom in the early 1990s but the pair parted ways professionally in 2003.

Mayall died suddenly from a heart attack just over a decade later, at the age of 56. Addressing the state of the pair’s friendship at the time, Planer continued: “Unfortunately Rik died while they were in one of their falling-out periods, which left Ade with a lot of regret, but we’ve got photographic evidence of them making each other laugh even in that phase.”

open image in gallery Nigel Planer played Neil in ‘The Young Ones’ ( Getty )

Edmondson has previously opened up about Mayall’s death and candidly discussed their friendship in a one-off special celebrating Bottom in 2024.

“I mean, our relationship was strained towards the end,” he said, adding: “And when I do things like this, and I remember the absolute joy of sitting in that little office in Richmond opposite the Hole in the Wall pub, it was absolute, you know, the distilled joy – the most joy I’ve ever had in my life, I think.”

Edmonson also previously revealed he and Mayall had put their differences to one side to work on a new TV show before his comedy partner’s death. The project was commissioned, but they were unable to complete it.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs in 2013, Edmondson fought back tears as he said he contacted Mayall’s mother after he died.

“His mum... his mum wrote me a lovely letter,” he said. “I wrote to her after he died, and she wrote back, saying all she could remember was us – she could see us out in the garden, [on] a couple of deckchairs, just laughing and laughing and laughing – and she could never tell what was quite so funny.”

When host Lauren Laverne asked for his memories of Mayall, Edmondson said: “I think of the writing room all the time. We spent more time in the writing room than anywhere else. And I remember just laughing like drains.”