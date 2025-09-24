Nick Offerman says ‘some of the best people’ in his life are staunch Trump voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Offerman has said he’s grateful for some of his closest friends and family being staunch Donald Trump voters, as it allows him to understand those with opposite views to him.

The 55-year-old actor, who found fame as Ron Swanson in the mockumentary series Parks and Recreation, said “some of the best people in my life” support the divisive US President.

“I’m grateful to them because it allows me not to fall into the binary trap of just shaking my fist at them,” Offerman explained to The iPaper.

Offerman continued: “I have these conversations where I say, ‘Listen, you’re a great person and someone I admire, but I think you’re getting bad information.’

“And they shake their heads sadly and say, ‘Sorry, Nick, I’m afraid you’re getting bad information. Brainwashed by the paedophiles.’ Oh, boy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Offerman took umbrage with super-right-wing voters who have attempted to use his Parks and Recreation character as an icon for being a socially-conservative gun enthusiast.

open image in gallery Nick Offerman has said ‘some of the best’ people in his life are staunch Donald Trump supporters ( Getty )

Offerman’s character Ron Swanson was gruff, manly, loved capitalism and hated the government. Although Swanson owned guns to hunt, he placed vital importance on gun safety and licensing.

“Many, many people with bad reading comprehension will use Ron’s image as their avatar when they’re super-right-wing.

“I can’t sit every one of them down and explain why they’re bad at watching television,” Offerman said.

This July, Offerman said Ron Swanson “would’ve despised Trump” because he loved capitalism.

“Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is [to] go into public service,” he said.

“He would think he’s an absolute idiot. He would also despise him because he’s disrespectful to women and many others. And that’s just an example of all the people and value sets that Ron would despise, because Ron is a good person.”

open image in gallery Offerman as Ron Swanson in ‘Parks and Recreation’ ( NBC )

Offerman starred as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation over seven seasons from 2009 to 2015.

He has since played numerous other politically complex characters, including a MAGA plumber in Ava DuVernay’s Origin in 2023 and an autocratic president in Alex Garland’s Civil War in 2024.

The actor reflected: “It’s not like I have a yearning to play those specific ideologies but I can serve the writing that uses these characters to help us evolve.”