Nick Cannon replaces Will Arnett as Lego Masters host as fans slam ‘terrible news’

Nick Cannon will step in as the new host of Lego Masters, taking over for Will Arnett, who has presided over the competition series since its 2020 debut.

Arnett, 55, is currently hosting the fifth season of Fox’s reality show, which sees two teams of LEGO enthusiasts compete in ambitious brick-building challenges.

However, once the show returns for its sixth season, Cannon, 44, will serve as host.

“We’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters back for another season,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, in a statement, per Variety.

“Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition.”

open image in gallery Nick Cannon (left) will replace Will Arnett (right) as the new host of 'Lego Masters' ( Getty )

“I’m a huge fan of Lego Masters,” Cannon added. “It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my Fox family. Season six we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.”

The announcement has left viewers and Arnett fans disheartened.

“TERRIBLE NEWS. My family will be devastated. Will is one of the best parts,” one wrote on X.

open image in gallery Will Arnett has hosted ‘Lego Masters’ since its 2020 debut ( Fox )

“Dang. That’s lame. The kids are gonna be less excited,” a second agreed.

A third admitted that they had “never watched an episode and still don’t plan to.”

Despite the mixed reviews for Cannon, he’s no stranger to serving as a host. He’s previously led Wild 'N Out, America's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. He began his career warming up the audience for Nickelodeon’s hit comedy show, All That. He’s since gone on to star in films like Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing, and She Ball.

Cannon, famously married to Mariah Carey from 2008-2016, has welcomed 12 children with six different women, including his ex-wife.

The forthcoming season of Lego Masters will shoot audition episodes June 21 and 22 at Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad, just north of San Diego. Teams of two compete against each other with an unlimited supply of Legos to impress the judges and progress to the next round. The finale will see the top two teams go head-to-head for a $100,000 prize, the Lego trophy, and the Lego Masters title.