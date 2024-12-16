Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Climate
TV

New on Netflix in December, including the most hyped release of 2024

It’s what everyone’s been waiting for

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 16 December 2024 00:38 EST
Squid Game season 2 trailer

Netflix has an extremely busy month lined up in December.

This month, the streaming service will not only remove a bunch of titles, but add a huge roster of movies and TV shows, new and old, which will keep subscribers entertained right up until 2025.

Among the new releases are Black Doves, an action thriller starring Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley, Gabriel García Márquez adaptation One Hundred Years of Solitude and Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie.

But it’s the second season of Squid Game that most people are anticipating. The follow-up arrives three years after the first season became a surprise hit for the streamer, amassing so many views it became its most-watched title in history.

Find a full list of every movie and TV coming to Netflix this month below.

NB: We compile this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

4 December

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (LIVE at 12am GMT) – UK/US

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season three – UK/US

Tomorrow and I season one – UK/US

5 December

Beastars season three – part one – UK/US

Black Doves season one – UK/US

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld season one – UK/US

‘Black Doves’
‘Black Doves’ (Netflix)

6 December

Echoes of the Past season one – UK/US

9 December

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season seven – UK/US

10 December

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die season one – UK/US

11 December

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (LIVE at 12am GMT) – UK/US

One Hundred Years of Solitude season one – UK/US

Queer Eye season nine – UK/US

(Netflix)

12 December

La Palma season one – UK/US

No Good Deed season one – UK/US

13 December

1992 season one – UK/US

18 December

The Manny season two – UK/US

19 December

Virgin River season six – UK/US

20 December

UniverXO Dabiz season one – UK/US

26 December

Squid Game season two – UK/US

‘Squid Game’ season two
‘Squid Game’ season two (Netflix)

28 December

Maestro in Blue season three – UK/US

Movies

4 December

That Christmas – UK/US

The Children’s Train – UK/US

6 December

Camp Crasher – UK/US

Mary – UK/US

11 December

Maria – US (will release in UK and Irish cinemas on 10 January)

MARIA
MARIA (AP)

13 December

Carry-On – UK/US

Disaster Holiday – UK/US

20 December

Ferry 2 – UK/US

The Six Triple Eight – UK/US

Umjolo: Day Ones – UK/US

Documentary

3 December – UK/US

Churchill at War – UK/US

4 December

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – UK/US

6 December

Biggest Heist Ever – UK/US

10 December

Polo season one – UK/US

11 December

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga – UK/US

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World – UK/US

‘The Kings of Tupele’
‘The Kings of Tupele’ (Netflix)

17 December

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma – UK/US

18 December

Julia’s Stepping Stones – UK/US

31 December

Avicii – I’m Tim – UK/US

Comedy

3 December

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It – UK/US

10 December

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… – UK/US

17 December

Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It – UK/US

24 December

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – UK/US

31 December

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-Ful Mind at Radio City Musical Hall – UK/US

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

Music

6 December

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter – UK/US

31 December

Avicci – My Last Show – UK/US

Sport

25 December

Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs Steelers (LIVE at 3pm GMT) – UK/US

Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs Texans (LIVE at 8pm GMT) – UK/US

Kids

19 December

The Dragon Prince season seven – UK/US

Games

3 December

The Ultimatum: Choices (iOS and Android) – UK/US

5 December

Civilization VI (iOS and Android) – UK/US

10 December

Monument Valley 3 (iOS and Android) – UK/US

17 December

Squid Game: Unleashed (iOS and Android) – UK/US

LICENCED

TV

1 December

Bunk’d season seven – US

InuYasha: The Final Act – US

Jin season one and two – UK/US

Naruto – UK

The Pembrokeshire Murders series one – UK

The Walk-In series one – UK

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’
‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ (ITV)

5 December

Top Chef – US

Beautiful Life season one – US

10 December

Alaskan Bush People – UK/US

12 December

Deadliest Catch – UK

Happiness season one – US

15 December

Parenthood season one to six – UK

Lauren Graham in ‘Parenthood’
Lauren Graham in ‘Parenthood’ (Imagine Television)

16 December

The Equalizer season one to three – US

19 December

Project Runway – US

21 December

Flipping Out season six to eight – US

31 December

Evil season three – US

The Millionaire Matchmaker season five to seven – US

‘Evil’
‘Evil’ (Netflix)

Movies

1 December

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday – UK

Burlesque – US

Daddy Day Care – US

Dangerous – UK

The Dark Tower – US

Devil’s Workshop – UK

Faster – US

The First Slam Dunk – UK

The Happytime Murders – US

Little – US

Midway – US

The Offering – UK

One Piece Film Red – US

Open Season: Scared Silly – US

Project X – US

Top Five – US

Transformers – US

Upon Open Sky – US

We’re the Millers – US

Zero Dark Thirty – US

2 December

Kneecap – US

Mo Chara in ‘Kneecap'
Mo Chara in ‘Kneecap' (Curzon)

3 December

Sleeping Princess – UK/US

4 December

Maple Leaf Dreams – UK/US

The Star – US

5 December

Compliance – US

Heartbreak Motel – UK/US

Subservience – UK/US

‘Compliance’
‘Compliance’ (Magnolia Pictures)

6 December

Scream VI – UK

7 December

80 for Brady – UK

Shiva Baby – US

8 December

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – UK

9 December

It Ends With Us – US

14 December

The Knock at the Cabin – UK

15 December

Alice, Darling – UK

The Devil You Know – UK

How The Gringo Stole Christmas – UK

Pig – UK

‘Alice, Darling’
‘Alice, Darling’ (Lionsgate)

16 December

The Dead Don’t Die – US

17 December

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – UK

The Batman – UK

Operation Mincemeat – UK

19 December

65 – UK

30 December

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ (Lionsgate)

Documentary

1 December

24 Hours in Waitrose – UK

2 December

30 for 30: This Magic Moment – US

30 for 30: Bad Boys – US

30 for 30: Winning Time – US

30 for 30: This Was The XFL – US

3 December

Borderless: Ae! Groups Debut season one (new episodes Tuesdays) – UK/US

10 December

Undisputed – UK

14 December

Iron Family season one (new episodes Saturdays) – UK

15 December

Saucedo – US

18 December

Married to a Psychopath – UK

Kids

9 December

Rubble & Crew season one – US

