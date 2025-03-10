Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix just released an official first look at the fifth and final season of You, with Penn Badgley’s “Joe Goldberg” character set to confront his past horrors in New York City.

The streaming service shared the three-minute teaser on YouTube Monday morning, garnering over 77,000 views in just a few hours.

“Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world, thanks to the one person who could make it possible. Fame definitely took some getting used to, but to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self,” Badgley says in the beginning of the trailer.

Fans of the thriller series will remember season four as Joe’s attempt at rebirth and redemption after having killed 18 people — 24 if you count the murders he committed with his partner named Love — throughout the first three seasons.

open image in gallery The trailer for the fifth and final season of ‘You’ was released by Netflix on Monday, March 10 ( Netflix )

In the fourth instalment of You, Joe flees the country to live abroad under the alias Professor Jonathan Moore. However, the disturbed character quickly realizes that he can’t morph into an entirely different person without the memories of his past haunting him.

The final episode of season four ends with Joe arriving back in the Big Apple where the series began.

Based on Netflix’s newly-released trailer, it seems like Joe will, once again, learn that bad habits do die hard.

“You have a great life. It’s just not worth the risk,” he says in the clip as he’s confronted with a new female named Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer.

“I have been hiding certain things,” Joe remarks before Bronte is heard saying: “But the world you live in wouldn’t understand.”

“But she does,” Joe says as he and Bronte come face-to-face, rather mouth-to-mouth, with one another.

open image in gallery Penn Badgley’s character ‘Joe’ will return to New York City in the upcoming season alongside his wife ‘Kate Lockwood,’ played by Charlotte Ritchie ( Netflix )

As Joe battles his feelings for Bronte, his wife Kate Lockwood, played by Charlotte Ritchie, faces a war of her own at work as her two siblings conspire to take her down.

Kate is also heard urging Joe not to kill her twin sisters — Raegan and Maddie — just because they’re trying to make her step down from her position as CEO of the T.R. Lockwood Foundation.

“You want us to kill everyone who’s suspicious of us for the rest of our lives?” Kate asks Joe, to which he responds: “Is that so wrong if it’s for the right reasons?”

By the looks of it, fans can assume Joe is going to do what he wants and revert back to his old murderous habits.

“As for you, we’re not done with each other, yet,” Joe adds before the trailer cuts out.

You season five is set to release on the streaming platform on April 24.