Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score saved from presumed cancellation

An acclaimed Netflix show has been saved from presumed cancellation with a surprise season two renewal.

Eleven months after its initial release on the streaming service, Geek Girl is set to return, with Netflix announcing new episodes set to be filmed this summer.

The coming-of-age series is an adaptation of Holly Smale’s young adult novels, starring House of the Dragon’s Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, a bullied teen who unexpectedly finds herself scouted by a top London model agent.

Geek Girl was a modest hit for Netflix upon its release in May 2024 – and while it never topped the most-watched charts, it showcased staying power by remaining in the top 10 for over a month.

But it was well-liked by critics and, at the time of writing, has a perfect 100 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans have regularly expressed doubt over the show’s fate on social media, with many presuming silence on the subject meant the show would not return.

But on Wednesday (30 April), showrunner Zoë Rocha said: “I am beyond excited that Geek Girl has been recommissioned for a second season by Netflix.”

“The amazing audience reaction to season one was truly incredible and we can’t wait to bring this next chapter to life.”

She praised incoming production company Boat Rocker, whose replacement of Corus Entertainment is believed to have helped save the series from cancellation.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Holly and Emily again, and that Boat Rocker has come onboard, to continue to build and expand the fabulous Geek Girl universe,” Rocha added.

“Let’s see what magic Harriet Manners can sprinkle on to the fashion world this time round.”

Also returning for season two are Emmanuel Imani (Wilbur Evans), Liam Woodrum (Nick Park), Tim Downie (Richard Manners) and Jemima Rooper (Annabel Manners).

While critics praised the series, it faced criticism by some viewers over the authenticity of its portrayal of autism through Carey’s character. However, author Smale defended the show, stating: “I think people are so used to seeing inauthentic representation they don’t recognise it when it’s in front of them. And, honestly, I don’t really blame them.”

Smale wrote the Geek Girl book series before she was diagnosed with autism and dyspraxia at the age of 39, but she has retroactively described Harriet as having both conditions as well.

The author received praise from some viewers, who say the subtle nods to Harriet’s autism normalise it, rather than making it a “trope” in the series.

“It feels very authentic because the focus is not what makes Harriet autistic but it’s what makes Harriet, Harriet,” said one viewer. “In that sense, it’s all authentic and natural, and not something set aside from who she is.”

Another added: “I think the great thing about your books (not started the TV series yet) is that you wrote them not knowing and so not being influenced by how it should or shouldn’t come across.”

Smale responded: “Exactly. I was focused on telling the truth about how it felt, so it’s the opposite of a ‘trope’.”