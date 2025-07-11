Netflix announces longest-running unscripted show is ending after 10th season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has announced that Queer Eye will end after its current 10th season.

The makeover show launched on the streaming service in 2018, a reboot of the original Bravo show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that originally debuted in 2003.

The series is hosted by the so-called “Fab Five”: relationship expert Karamo Brown, fashion expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski and hair and makeup expert Jonathan Van Ness. Interior design expert Bobby Berk starred for eight seasons and was replaced for Seasons 9 and Season 10 by Jeremiah Brent.

A statement posted to Netflix’s official X account reads: “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production!”

In a post on his personal Instagram, Tan France wrote: “First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible. As we begin our farewell season here on D.C. I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!”

Jonathan Van Ness added on their own Instagram account: “Season 10, the final season. We are so excited to bring this finale to you, and excited for whats next.”

Queer Eye's Fab Five: Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, and Karamo Brown ( Netflix )

Over the years, the series has focused on various different parts of the United States. The first two seasons were filmed in Georgia, seasons three and four were filmed in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois and the fifth season was filmed in Pennsylvania. Season six was filmed in Texas, seasons seven and eight in New Orleans and season nine in Las Vegas.

The 10th and final season is expected to be filmed in Washington D.C., with a publicity shot showing the Fab Five posing in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The series has been nominated for 37 Emmys and won Outstanding Structured Reality Program six times in a row between 2018 and 2023, before losing to Shark Tank last year.

In a review of the second season of the show, The Independent’s Tom Rasmussen wrote: “It’s a show that reminds us of first the power of difference, and second the power of gayness. And, in a world where both things have become huge sites of conflict, Queer Eye is urgency disguised as frippery, acceptance Trojan Horsing as entertainment, and it’s absolutely gay and glorious.”