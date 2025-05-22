Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix watchers are obsessed with a British thriller series about a woman who faces a romance scam.

The show titled Love Rat has already climbed to the top three spot on the UK Netflix charts.

For those who missed it when it first hit screens last year on 5, the series stars Coronation Street’s Sally Lindsay - a woman looking to escape her dull life and start anew after her divorce.

Escaping to Cyprus on holiday, she quickly falls for Niko (Gerald Kyd), the handsome, wealthy owner of the hotel. Caught in a whirlwind holiday promise, she soon discovers that Niko is not all that he seems. Scammed out of her life savings, she enlists the help of her ex-husband (played by Waterloo Road actor Neil Morrissey) to get her money back.

As the summary puts it: “Starting out as an escapist fantasy in the sun, Love Rat transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller.”

The four-part series was released on Netflix on Sunday (18 May). The thriller has since soared up the charts, with fans binge-watching the show and urging others to do the same.

open image in gallery Sally Lindsay in ‘Love Rat’ ( Channel 5 )

One person took to X/Twitter to say “If you want a good watch I recommend Love Rat on Netflix”.

“I enjoyed the four episodes over one night. Brilliant acting as usual from Sally Lindsay,” said one person in a review on IMDb.

“At first glance, it appears to be a series which delves into the well-known and most common dilemma many vulnerable individuals fall victim to; that is the romance scammers,” wrote another. “However, it then becomes apparent there’s more to the situation than meets the eye. I watched in one sitting.”

A fourth fan said: “I decided to give it a go and I’m so glad I did. When you first watch episode one you think it’s going to be about a general love rat romance on holiday stealing money etc but it then becomes so much more! There’s a big twist!”

Noting that it is “not often these day [that they] binge watch a show”, other views described it as being “full of twists and turns, expects the unexpected, it’s loaded with suspense, and keeps you guessing until the very end”.

open image in gallery Gerald Kyd and Sally Lindsay in 'Love Rat' ( Channel 5 )

Sally Lindsay also shared her excitement about the show with WhattoWatch stating “Stealing your money is horrific, but stealing your heart is unforgivable. The scam is like an emotional theft. It’s about manipulation. Nico’s lit fires in her and unleashed something that hasn’t been there for years and suddenly, he’s gone. Then it gets very twisty!”

Love Rat is available to stream on Netflix UK now.