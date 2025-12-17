Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix users have been left infuriated over the untimely cancellation of a gay military drama that was condemned by the Pentagon upon its release.

Boots became a sleeper hit after premiering in October 2025, and many assumed its placement in the streaming platform’s top 10 most-watched shows would translate to a renewal. However, Netflix has unceremoniously axed the show, prompting outcry from disappointed subscribers.

The news comes shortly after the Pentagon’s press secretary Kingsley Wilson branded the show, which follows a closeted teenager who enlists in the US Marine corps, “woke garbage”. Boots is set in the 1990s – when being openly gay in the US military was still illegal.

Wilson told Entertainment Weekly that military officials “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children”.

He added: “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos,” Wilson wrote. “Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.

Boots, created by Andy Parker and produced by Norman Lear, stars Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope and is based on former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir, The Pink Marine.

Writer Paul Rudnick led the anger over the news, writing on X/Twitter: “Shame on Netflix for cancelling the terrific series BOOTS, based on Greg Cope White's wonderful memoir THE PINK MARINE, after a single season. The show was critically hailed and consistently appeared in the streamer's Top Ten shows. A cowardly decision.”

Netflix has cancelled 'Boots' ( Netflix )

Cope White replied: “Thank you Paul. My sadness is soaked in gratitude for the love you & the world gave it.”

Another added: “Typical isn’t it? Just when you get into it, they pull the plug,” with one viewer writing: “Another show cut before it could breathe, Boots deserved time not silence.”

Elsewhere, one user suggested: “With Netflix yall need to wait for a season 2 of a show to be announced to start watching something.”

Other shows to face premature cancellations from Netflix in recent years include Shadow and Bone, 1899, Kaos and The Waterfront.