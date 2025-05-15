Netflix quietly adds ‘hilarious’ new comedy series as fans beg for second season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has released Tom Segura’s first foray into sketch comedy, and it has already left fans chomping at the bit for more.

Titled Bad Thoughts, the six-episode dark comedy sees Segura, 46, navigate “unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world,” per an official logline.

In promotional interviews, the comedian likened it to a “dark, comedic version of Black Mirror.”

The series features an array of guest performers, including The Sopranos star Robert Iler, Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda, and Broad City’s Arturo Castro.

Segura takes on many different roles across the series, including an incompetent assassin, a country singer who kidnaps his fans to exploit them for music inspiration, and a difficult coffee shop customer.

Released on Tuesday, Bad Thoughts has become a major hit with viewers, who are begging Netflix for a second season.

'Bad Thoughts' marks Tom Segura's first comedy sketch show ( Netflix )

“This show is hilarious,” one commented on X, with a second pleading: “I have way more Bad Thoughts now. @netflix I need a season two ASAP as possible.”

“I’ve never laughed so hard in my life. You are a diabolical sick f***,” a third wrote.

“We need more of these immediately,” a fourth demanded. “Absolutely hilarious!”

“Just got done watching. That s*** was freaking gold!” a fifth applauded, with another agreeing: “Best content in forever,”

“I made it 8 minutes into the first episode and was crying. Great work,” one added.

Ahead of its debut, Netflix released an additional promotional clip of Segura’s mother reviewing the new series.

In the footage, the stand-up comic sets his mother up in an office screening room, where he can watch her reaction through a two-way mirror. Handing her a remote, he tells her to press certain buttons throughout the viewing depending on whether she likes the scene, dislikes it, or would turn it off.

“And I’m gonna be honest, no?” she asks, with Segura responding: “Completely honest.”

Following the screening, the comic enters the room to hear his mom’s initial thoughts.

“It’s an insult to humanity,” she tells him honestly. “You can be a good comedian without being that disgusting.”

She quips: “I cannot tell people that this is my son. You know what, you’re an orphan.”

Segura further shares that “these stories and about 10 more come out in a few weeks.”

“Are you totally serious?” his mother asks, as Segura replies: “Totally serious.”

“Are you out of your mind?” she retorts, to which Segura laughs: “Well, that’s kind of the idea.”

Bad Thoughts is streaming now on Netflix.