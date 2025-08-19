Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nominees for the 2025 National Television Awards have been announced, with Gary Lineker earning his first nomination since 2017 following his departure from the BBC.

Lineker, 64, who is shortlisted in the TV presenter category, left Match of the Day after 26 years in May following a controversy over a pro-Palestine video shared on Instagram.

He will go head to head with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the category they’ve won for the past 23 years.

Netflix’s hit series Adolescence is up for three awards, including Drama Performance for breakout star Owen Cooper, 15, who is in esteemed company including his co-star Stephen Graham, Brenda Blethyn (Vera) ad Tom Hardy for MobLand.

The four-part drama became an instant hit and was at the centre of a national conversation about incel culture, misogyny and the online “manosphere”.

It follows Jamie (Cooper), whose exposure to misogynistic online communities may have contributed to him killing a female classmate, with Graham as his dad Eddie.

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has been nominated for Best Serial Drama Performance. Her character Debbie Webster is involved in a dementia storyline, which will continue to play out over the next year.

In the comedy category, Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special, Brassic, and Mrs Brown’s Boys are up against the Gavin & Stacey finale, which attracted over 20 million viewers last Christmas.

open image in gallery Gary Lienker is among this year’s National Television Award nominees following his exit from the BBC in May ( PA Wire )

McIntyre is up for three awards, for his comedy special, his quiz show The Wheel and his variety programme Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Stacey Solomon has been similarly celebrated with her reality programmes Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe both up for Best Factual Entertainment Show. She has also been shortlisted for best TV presenter.

The public will vote for the winners of the 2025 NTA awards with the winners announced on Wednesday, 10 September.

You can find the full list of nominations below.

New Drama

Adolescence

Code of Silence

Ludwig

MobLand

Rivals

open image in gallery Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in ‘Adolescence’ ( AP )

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Gangs Of London

Heartstopper

Slow Horses

Vera

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethlyn – Vera

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Rose Ayling-Ellis – Code of Silence

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Tom Hardy – MobLand

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey & Joe

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

open image in gallery Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon in ‘Stacey & Joe’ ( BBC/Optomen Television )

Reality Competition

Love Island

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Race Across The World

The Traitors

Quiz Show

The Chase

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

The 1% Club

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant and Dec

Claudia Winkleman

Gary Lineker

Stacey Solomon

open image in gallery Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on ‘This Morning’ ( This Morning/ITV )

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie To You?

Comedy

Brassic

Gavin & Stacey

Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Mrs Brown’s Boys

open image in gallery Michael McIntyre hosting the BBC game show ‘The Wheel' ( BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes )

Serial Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Eden Taylor-Draper – Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street

Jacqueline Jossa – EastEnders

Steve MacFadden – EastEnders

Sue Devaney – Coronation Street

Daytime

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Loose Women

Scam Interceptors

This Morning

open image in gallery Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha on ‘Loose Women’ ( ITV )

Authored Documentary

Boyzone: No Matter What

Flintoff

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me

There’s Only One Rob Burrow

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The National Television Awards 2025 will take place at the O2 Arena on Wednesday 10 September 2025, airing on ITV at 8.00pm.