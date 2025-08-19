Gary Lineker among National Television Awards 2025 nominees following BBC exit
‘Match of the Day’ presenter left the programme after 26 years following social media controversy
The nominees for the 2025 National Television Awards have been announced, with Gary Lineker earning his first nomination since 2017 following his departure from the BBC.
Lineker, 64, who is shortlisted in the TV presenter category, left Match of the Day after 26 years in May following a controversy over a pro-Palestine video shared on Instagram.
He will go head to head with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the category they’ve won for the past 23 years.
Netflix’s hit series Adolescence is up for three awards, including Drama Performance for breakout star Owen Cooper, 15, who is in esteemed company including his co-star Stephen Graham, Brenda Blethyn (Vera) ad Tom Hardy for MobLand.
The four-part drama became an instant hit and was at the centre of a national conversation about incel culture, misogyny and the online “manosphere”.
It follows Jamie (Cooper), whose exposure to misogynistic online communities may have contributed to him killing a female classmate, with Graham as his dad Eddie.
Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has been nominated for Best Serial Drama Performance. Her character Debbie Webster is involved in a dementia storyline, which will continue to play out over the next year.
In the comedy category, Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special, Brassic, and Mrs Brown’s Boys are up against the Gavin & Stacey finale, which attracted over 20 million viewers last Christmas.
McIntyre is up for three awards, for his comedy special, his quiz show The Wheel and his variety programme Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.
Stacey Solomon has been similarly celebrated with her reality programmes Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe both up for Best Factual Entertainment Show. She has also been shortlisted for best TV presenter.
The public will vote for the winners of the 2025 NTA awards with the winners announced on Wednesday, 10 September.
You can find the full list of nominations below.
New Drama
Adolescence
Code of Silence
Ludwig
MobLand
Rivals
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Gangs Of London
Heartstopper
Slow Horses
Vera
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethlyn – Vera
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Rose Ayling-Ellis – Code of Silence
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Tom Hardy – MobLand
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Sort Your Life Out
Stacey & Joe
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Reality Competition
Love Island
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here
Race Across The World
The Traitors
Quiz Show
The Chase
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
The 1% Club
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Claudia Winkleman
Gary Lineker
Stacey Solomon
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Graham Norton Show
The Masked Singer
Would I Lie To You?
Comedy
Brassic
Gavin & Stacey
Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Serial Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Eden Taylor-Draper – Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street
Jacqueline Jossa – EastEnders
Steve MacFadden – EastEnders
Sue Devaney – Coronation Street
Daytime
James Martin’s Saturday Morning
Loose Women
Scam Interceptors
This Morning
Authored Documentary
Boyzone: No Matter What
Flintoff
Molly-Mae: Behind It All
Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me
There’s Only One Rob Burrow
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
The Great Pottery Throw Down
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The National Television Awards 2025 will take place at the O2 Arena on Wednesday 10 September 2025, airing on ITV at 8.00pm.
