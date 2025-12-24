Natasha Lyonne offers surprise insights about future of Russian Doll and Poker Face

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Natasha Lyonne has teased how two of her most popular television series could return.

The former child star, now 46, created and starred in the hit Netflix time travel comedy-drama Russian Doll in 2019. It returned for an acclaimed second season in 2022.

More recently, she led Rian Johnson’s mystery series Poker Face for two seasons on Peacock. The show was canceled in November, but Johnson has suggested it could return on another network with Peter Dinklage replacing Lyonne.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyonne revealed that she’s keen to make a third season of Russian Doll.

“I’m determined to do it Lynch-style – Fire Walk With Me and then Twin Peaks: The Return,” said Lyonne, in reference to David Lynch returning his hit show Twin Peaks first as a feature film and then as a television series 25 years later.

“I’m determined to follow that model,” continued Lyonne. “I can’t tell you when I’m going to hit up Netflix. But it’s incoming, it’s in process. I get to it between other deadlines. I’m on deadline for a lot of drafts. I also owe a memoir at some point. But it’s on my desktop. It’s in Final Draft.

Natasha Lyonne, seen speaking in San Francisco in December 2025, has teased the future of her shows 'Russian Doll' and 'Poker Face' ( Getty )

“I’ll have to go in and pitch it, I’m sure. We’ll see if they let me get away with it. But I don’t know if that will be in two years, 10 or 20 or 35 — if I can upload my consciousness into the cloud while retaining my own data dignity and not having a hive mind, that would be ideal. As you know, I’ve been quite public about wanting to be a brain in a jar for some time.”

As for Poker Face, Lyonne said she was pleased she and Johnson had been able to give Charlie Cale a satisfactory ending, and declined to rule out returning to the character at some point in the future.

“I’m so grateful that Rian and I directed a finale last season called “The End of the Road” — that should have been a little clue, folks. We literally threw the car off a cliff!

“Rian and I might just come back with a good old-fashioned, made-for-TV movie just like Columbo would like to. Stranger things have happened!”

She also backed Dinklage to take over the lead role in the series on a more permanent basis, saying: “I adore Dinklage. Game of Thrones is obviously one of my favorite shows, but Peter is also one of my favorite people of all time. It’s kind of all good news. For me, baby’s gotta direct some movies.”

Lyonne is set to co-write and direct a film about AI titled Uncanny Valley and the Brooklyn-set family drama Bambo.