Popular YouTuber MrBeast has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs, claiming they will make it “way cheaper” to produce his chocolate bars overseas.

Hours before the president’s sweeping tariffs on all global imports went into effect, the internet star (real name Jimmy Donaldson), who in 2022 launched his Feastables snack company, took to X to comment on the “brutal” situation.

“Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don’t have a 20%+ tariff on our cogs,” MrBeast, 26, wrote on Tuesday.

According to the Feastables website, the products are designed in MrBeast’s hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, but manufactured in Peru and other parts of the U.S.

“Btw we pay our farmers a living income, use fair trade certified beans, etc. so I was already spending a lot on cocoa,” he added, noting that “a random price hike was pretty brutal ngl [not going to lie].”

“We’ll figure it out. I feel for small businesses though,” MrBeast said, predicting that this “could really be a nail in the coffin for them.”

MrBeast is just the latest high-profile figure to lash out at the president’s controversial tariffs.

“It’s a bad idea. If things were done in such a way where you could follow the logic, I would be all for it,” Whoopi Goldberg said on a recent episode of The View. “But I don’t know what he’s doing. I don’t like what he’s doing.”

The president has insisted that the levies, which took effect Wednesday at midnight, will have a “roaring” effect on America’s economy with the return of jobs and factories to U.S. soil.

“More production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers. This will indeed be the Golden Age of America,” Trump said at a Liberation Day press conference.

However, other countries have since implemented their own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. China has been slapped with an additional 50 percent duty on top of the original 34 percent tariff after it refused to back down from imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. This led China to increase its original 34 percent tariffs to 84 percent on U.S. goods from Thursday.

The escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies has shaken global markets, prompting a widespread sell-off and rattling investor confidence.

Economists have warned that U.S. consumers are likely to face higher prices on everything from sneakers to wine as a result of the trade war. However, the full effects of Wednesday’s tariffs may not be felt for some time, as any goods already in transit as of midnight will be exempt from the new levies as long as they arrive in the U.S. by May 27.