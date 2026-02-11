Morgan Freeman experiences a slice of the UK as star of new Warburtons advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is the latest Hollywood luminary to lend his distinctive voice and presence to a Warburtons advert, marking the British baking firm’s 150th anniversary. The 88-year-old star, renowned for his gravitas, even questions the very essence of a crumpet in the new two-minute commercial.

Set to premiere on ITV on 14 February during The Masked Singer, the advert features Freeman alongside bakery boss Jonathan Warburton. He follows in the footsteps of a string of other A-list actors, including Olivia Colman, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Samuel L Jackson, who have all previously fronted campaigns for the family-run business.

In the advert, Freeman narrates the 150-year saga of the bread-baking enterprise, which began in 1876 as a grocery shop in Bolton, founded by Thomas and Ellen Warburton. The narrative highlights the fifth-generation family’s "obsession" with baking, depicting the founders carving a giant loaf during a family dinner.

The commercial weaves through historical moments, showing bread taking a central role in the 1969 Moon landing, and features a montage of diverse characters – from a chimney sweep to a regency-era woman and an 80s teenager – enjoying various types of bread. Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, who starred in the firm’s 2025 advert, makes a humorous cameo in the form of a wanted poster at Warburtons headquarters, declaring her "wanted for crimes against crumpets". Even Paddington Bear, from the animated film franchise, makes an appearance, poised to tuck into his favourite marmalade sandwich.

open image in gallery Morgan Freeman in a new TV advert for Warburtons to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the British baking firm ( Mark Hill/Warburtons/PA Wire )

It is during this montage that the Shawshank Redemption star can be heard saying: "One giant leap for bread, kind, white bread, seeded bread, crumpets, toastie. Hold up – what the hell is a crumpet?"

Freeman is then shown in a recording studio, discussing the perplexing crumpet with Jonathan Warburton, who describes it as a "delicious round baked thing" with "about 300 holes" in it. The actor’s response is immediate: "You Warburtons are crazy. Now, where was I? Eighties montage."

The advert then transitions into a bread-based parody of the 1986 action film Top Gun, complete with Berlin’s hit song Take My Breath Away playing in the background, before showcasing a fleet of Warburtons vans. Freeman’s narration continues, speaking of generations of the Warburtons clan "passing on the fire", as a clip of a baby being born symbolises the brand’s next 150 years.

The advert concludes with John Warburton at the firm’s headquarters, stating, "There’ll always be a Warburton behind this desk," to which Freeman playfully retorts: "Hey, that’s my line."

Reflecting on his involvement, Freeman said: "Lending my voice to chronicle 150 years of this family’s unwavering dedication to the simple, yet profound, act of baking… well, that’s a narrative that truly deserves to be heard. Their commitment to quality baking, passed down through generations, shines through, making it abundantly clear why they’ve remained a beloved household name for so long. I confess, I found myself quite taken by that crumpet – 300 holes, I told you these Warburtons were crazy."

open image in gallery John Warburton starring in the new TV advert ( Olly Courtney/Warburtons/PA Wire )

Jonathan Warburton added: "As gross as it may well sound, baking truly is in our blood. This is more than just an advert; it’s a celebration of 150 years of simply doing what we love – baking delicious bread for British families."

Referencing Freeman’s roles in Evan Almighty and Bruce Almighty, Warburton concluded: "When it came to telling the story of our relentless passion for baking, who else could we possibly ask but the world’s most recognisable storyteller and the voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman. He brings an epic and memorable scale to our history, making even our humble beginnings sound rather grand. We’re incredibly proud of our journey and truly excited for the nation to join us in toasting to the next 150 years."