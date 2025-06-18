Monty Python star rushed to hospital for second time in one week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Monty Python actor Eric Idle has been rushed to hospital for the second time in three days.

The 82-year-old has suffered from health issues in the past, including a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, from which he was given the all-clear in 2022.

The actor, who shot to fame as part of the legendary British comedy group Monty Python, shared that he had been rushed to hospital with gastroenteritis this week. The condition is caused by a bacterial or viral stomach bug and causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

“So I'd like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff in the Cedars GI ward for their kindness and help to me today,” he wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Monday (16 June).

“The second time in three days. I think I'm suffering from gastroenteritis. I love you people.”

Fans inundated the star with comments of support, as one person wrote: “Wishing all good things for you. You've brought me many smiles!”

As one social media user ordered Idle to stop eating Spam in reference to one of his comedy sketches, he said: “I don’t eat it!” Another added: “Um, Eric, I literally have you on film stating, and I quote, ‘I'll have your Spam, dear. I love it!’”

Actor denied his health issues were caused by eating Spam ( Getty Images )

However, Idle explained that his stomach issues were not caused by eating meat as he’s been a pescatarian since 1976: “But I haven’t eaten meat since 1976 so I must have been acting.”

But, he added: “On a historical note it saved Europe from starvation in the wake of World War II. We had Spam cook books, fritters, various recipes. Our sketch was only a couple of years after Ed Ruscha’s epic painting. It’s by Mike [Michael Palin] and Terry [Jones, his Monty Python co-stars].”

Idle underwent treatment, including surgery, for pancreatic cancer, considered one of the disease’s most deadly forms, after being diagnosed in 2019. He was expected to have check-ups every six months and was told in 2022 that he should be able to live for another 10 years.

“About three years ago I was incredibly lucky: I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Times. “Lucky? One of the most lethal forms of cancer, how on earth was that lucky? Well, because it was found incredibly early.”

He later told The Guardian: “[The doctor] also said, ‘Had you been two weeks later you wouldn’t have got to see the surgery; you would have been straight into chemo’, which is unpleasant and not much use at that stage.”