Monty Python star rushed to hospital for second time in one week
Comedian denied his health issues were caused by eating Spam
Monty Python actor Eric Idle has been rushed to hospital for the second time in three days.
The 82-year-old has suffered from health issues in the past, including a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, from which he was given the all-clear in 2022.
The actor, who shot to fame as part of the legendary British comedy group Monty Python, shared that he had been rushed to hospital with gastroenteritis this week. The condition is caused by a bacterial or viral stomach bug and causes diarrhoea and vomiting.
“So I'd like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff in the Cedars GI ward for their kindness and help to me today,” he wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Monday (16 June).
“The second time in three days. I think I'm suffering from gastroenteritis. I love you people.”
Fans inundated the star with comments of support, as one person wrote: “Wishing all good things for you. You've brought me many smiles!”
As one social media user ordered Idle to stop eating Spam in reference to one of his comedy sketches, he said: “I don’t eat it!” Another added: “Um, Eric, I literally have you on film stating, and I quote, ‘I'll have your Spam, dear. I love it!’”
However, Idle explained that his stomach issues were not caused by eating meat as he’s been a pescatarian since 1976: “But I haven’t eaten meat since 1976 so I must have been acting.”
But, he added: “On a historical note it saved Europe from starvation in the wake of World War II. We had Spam cook books, fritters, various recipes. Our sketch was only a couple of years after Ed Ruscha’s epic painting. It’s by Mike [Michael Palin] and Terry [Jones, his Monty Python co-stars].”
Idle underwent treatment, including surgery, for pancreatic cancer, considered one of the disease’s most deadly forms, after being diagnosed in 2019. He was expected to have check-ups every six months and was told in 2022 that he should be able to live for another 10 years.
“About three years ago I was incredibly lucky: I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Times. “Lucky? One of the most lethal forms of cancer, how on earth was that lucky? Well, because it was found incredibly early.”
He later told The Guardian: “[The doctor] also said, ‘Had you been two weeks later you wouldn’t have got to see the surgery; you would have been straight into chemo’, which is unpleasant and not much use at that stage.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments