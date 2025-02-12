Montoya is cheated on for a third time on Spanish reality show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lovestruck Montoya has been hit once again by the pangs of devastation, as his lover Anita was shown cheating on him for a third time with the “shrimp” Manuel.

Appearing on reality TV show, La Isla se las Tentaciones or Island of Temptations, the real couple’s relationship was tested as they entered two separate villas where singles tried to seduce them into being unfaithful.

The 30-year-old reality TV contestant had only just recovered from a thunder and lightning-struck sprint down the beach to the villa where Anita Williams was streamed in night-vision, aggressively having sex with another man.

Ripping open his shirt, falling to his knees, screaming about how he’d been “destroyed” by the ordeal, he was seen hurling an iPad across the sand, feeling personally humiliated at the prospect of a “shrimp” stealing his girlfriend. Jose Carlos Montoya had been left well and truly crushed by the infidelity, with the clip being viewed over 221 million times.

But the passionate Spaniard took matters into his own hands as he decided to entertain his own flirtation by getting hot and heavy with another contestant, Gabriella. The singleton indulged Montoya with a steamy lap dance in the pool, which left Anita in tears, her face streaked with mascara and makeup.

“Anita, you are the biggest hypocrite ever on Temptation Island,” slammed one person. “Do you really think you have the right to react like that after YOU cheated on Montoya?”

She decided to take things further despite first kissing Manuel and then sleeping with him. The pair held nothing back as they had sex for a second time, with social media users shocked by the vigorousness of their activity under the sheets. Anita is even seen asking Manuel if he loves her, to which he sheepishly replies: “A little bit”. She promises she will take his “rocket...straight to the moon”.

open image in gallery Montoya has been left heartbroken again ( Mitele )

Montoya was banished from watching the scenes, due to his behaviour in breaking the rules by leaving his own villa to infiltrate Anita’s. Instead, his friends watched for him. They called the behaviour “disgusting”, as they looked embarrassed and downcast as the sounds from the screen became more enthusiastic and debauched.

An online translation appears to show Montoya’s reaction as he braces himself for more of the truth.

“I want to get my dignity back,” he hits out.

“I know what I’m worth. Because I’m feeling with this,” he says opening his shirt to point to his heart.

“We must have dignity,” he continues, consoling himself.

Accused by another contestant of exaggerating his feelings, Montoya refers to himself in the third person: "Montoya goes where he shines, that's what bothers you... I've earned things because I've been in love with my partner from minute one."

open image in gallery Anita has been unfaithful again ( Mitele )

The flamenco singer has gathered an avid fan base online, with people demanding “Justice for Montoya”.

Others backed Anita, writing: “Montoya’s babe definitely took it too far and that’s EXACTLY why I’m on her side”.

“Whole bedroom sounded like Oppenheimer, this is psychological warfare at this point,” commented another.

The show has been criticised for being “unethical’ as social media users have suggested that the “torture” is being taken too far. However, others have praised the show for setting a new standard in entertainment, with Love Island host Maya Jama saying “they would never allow this on UK TV”.