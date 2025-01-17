Molly-Mae Hague ‘begged’ Tommy Fury to stop drinking ahead of split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she “begged” her former partner Tommy Fury to stop drinking ahead of their split in August 2024.

The couple, who initially met on Love Island in 2018 and now share a child together, shocked social media when they announced they had broken up after five years. The news came months after the couple’s elaborate engagement.

Although unconfirmed reports alleged that Fury’s infidelity had caused the split, the boxer later admitted that alcohol had been the cause of the challenges between them.

In a new documentary, which was originally commissioned to follow the pair as they prepare for their wedding, Hague, 25, lays bare the strain of alcohol on their relationship.

“He never had an alcohol problem, it’s just that alcohol caused problems for us,” she said in Prime Video’s Molly Mae: Behind it All.

“It got to the point where I really wasn’t looking forward to anything, because alcohol affected it so much.”

As her mother reflected on the couple of instances when alcohol didn’t lead to something going “disastrously wrong” for Fury, Hague responded: “I just don’t know any, I really don’t.”

open image in gallery Couple split after five years together ( Instagram/MollyMae )

“On my sister’s wedding, I pleaded with Tommy, like I begged him to not drink,” the entrepreneur said as she choked up, crying.

“It’s just really sad I don’t know why I’m crying now. It’s just so sad. It affected me. That’s why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged.

“I know that isn’t who he wants to be, I know it genuinely isn’t. He doesn’t want to be that person.”

She added: “There were exterior issues going on for him that was causing our relationship to have problems.

“He wanted the family life and also the life of a 25-year-old boy with no responsibilities.”

open image in gallery Influencer says she ‘never wanted to be with someone that drank’ ( Amazon Prime Video )

Explaining the reason behind her strong stance on drinking, Hague explained: “I never ever wanted to be with someone that drank, because my mum had a period of time when she struggled because her marriage of 25 years had just ended and she turned to drink more than she probably should have.”

The documentary shows a clip of the pair meeting for the first time in the Love Island villa in Mallorca. Hague is seen asking Fury within minutes, “Do you drink?”, to which he replies, “Not really.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.