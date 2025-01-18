Molly-Mae: Behind it All viewers ‘in tears’ over new documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of the new documentary charting Molly-Mae Hague’s rise to fame have been left in tears after seeing behind-the-scenes moments of her split from ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Hague, 25, announced the news of their breakup in August 2024, bringing to an end the relationship with the boxer, who she had met in 2019 on Love Island and welcomed their daughter, Bambi, 2023.

In the new Amazon Prime documentary, titled Molly-Mae: Behind it All, text flashes on the screen saying that the programme had been commissioned with the intention of filming the pair as they approached their wedding day, but when the breakup happened, Hague decided to continue filming.

Later into the first episode, Hague revealed that the season behind their split was due to Fury’s struggles with alcohol.

Describing the decision to end the relationship, Hague told the cameras that she had been through some of the toughest months of her life.

“You kind of don’t have a choice. You just have to do what you have to do,” she said of the decision to split.

Viewers have been left moved by the documentary, with many crediting the influencer for being “strong” and “setting healthy boundaries”.

“The fact the documentary was supposed to be filming the lead up to their wedding day is actually heartbreaking. Molly-Mae is so incredibly strong,” said one viewer on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae ( Instagram/MollyMae )

Another added: “Watched Molly-Mae’s documentary and just want to give her a hug tbh.”

“Not even the biggest fan but watched the Molly-Mae documentary and I applaud that girl. Protecting someone that did her wrong for the sake of their child, battling anxiety behind the scenes and setting healthy boundaries.”

One person said: “The Molly-Mae doc has me crying on episode ONE, as another added: “What an emotional docuseries. I feel so terribly sad for Molly-Mae and felt myself getting so emotional watching this.”

Another person joked that they hadn’t seen any Fiat 500 cars on the roads since the documentary was released on Friday (17 January), which is a reference to the internet meme that Molly-Mae’s fans drive the popular car model.

open image in gallery Molly-Mae in her documentary ‘Behind It All’ ( Amazon Prime Video UK )

“I’ve not seen a single Fiat 500 on the roads today. M ways included,” they joked. “Molly Mae’s influence is spectacular. Hope everyone involved enjoys the documentary.”

Days before the release of the documentary, Fury addressed the real reasons behind the breakup and poured cold water over any rumours of infidelity.

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’ Complete and utter b******s,” the 25-year-old told Mens Health.

“We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be any more. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

He added: “People go through different things in life. I’m 25 years old. I went through a lot and my break-up was in front of the whole world. It was talked about on Good Morning Britain and I’ve received so much hate for it.

“The most upsetting thing is that not once did anyone say, ‘Oh, he might be going through something a bit more serious. He might be in a bad spot.’ Not one person said that.”

In The Independent’s three-star review of the documentary, Hannah Ewens writes that the documentary will remind viewers of “why she’s famous: she’s silly and funny, a strong boss for her employees, a caring family member, and an even better mother to Bambi”.

“Mostly what has been achieved here is another cultural moment in which we can all unanimously say: we love Molly-Mae.”