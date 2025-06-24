Guy Ritchie’s MobLand renewed for second season despite mixed reviews

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gangster series MobLand has been renewed for a second season by Paramount+, despite the programme receiving mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Written by Guy Ritchie and Top Boy writer Ronan Bennett, MobLand boasted an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, and quickly became Paramount+’s second most watched programme, trailing behind only Taylor Sheridan’s Landman.

According to the streaming service, MobLand was viewed 26 million times globally in the 70 days following its premiere. However, many viewers complained about both Brosnan and Mirren’s Irish accents and the show’s writing towards the first season’s conclusion, with calls for it to be axed.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global CEO and president of MTV Entertainment, confirmed the commission of MobLand’s second series, noting the show’s huge streaming success.

“MobLand has become a resounding triumph – driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” he said.

“We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to number one in the UK.”

The series’ “ridiculous” accents were only part of the problem for many critics who disliked MobLand.

open image in gallery Helen Mirren, from left, Pierce Brosnan and Anson Boon in ‘MobLand’ ( Paramount+ )

In The Independent’s two-star review of the programme, Ed Power wrote: “Brosnan sounds like a leprechaun who has swapped his lucky charms for a crock of ketamine.”

Power added: “Sadly, MobLand is just another tale of unpleasant people doing nasty things and is criminally short of the swagger and irreverence that have long been Ritchie’s hallmarks.

“MobLand finds the director doing something he has never previously attempted: trying our patience.”

In a shocking twist, MobLand’s season one finale saw Hardy’s character Harry stabbed in the chest by his loyal wife Jan (Joanne Froggatt) while chopping carrots in the kitchen.

open image in gallery Tom Hardy in ‘MobLand’ ( Paramount+ )

However, fans of the show have posited that the series’ renewal indicates Harry wasn’t killed in the altercation and Hardy will return for season two.

“I feel like what followed after the stabbing was kind of a wink that nothing is going to happen to him,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“Harry is definitely the cherry on top of the cake and the showrunners are not oblivious to that… If the show has a season 2, Harry will be in there.”