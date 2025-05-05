Child actor Millena Brandão dead at 11 after suffering ‘multiple heart attacks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazilian child actor Millena Brandão has died at the age of 11 after reportedly suffering multiple heart attacks.

Brandão, who appeared in Netflix’s Portuguese-language drama, Sintonia, died on May 2, her family announced in an Instagram post shared Sunday.

“On May 2nd we lost our little girl, but I'm sure she's in the arms of our almighty father and in a beautiful place to play,” the post read.

“The memories we spent together will stay in my memory and I'll never forget your joy that infected everyone around you,” it added. “My girl, I'm already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I'll miss you even more in the days to come! You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you'll continue to watch over us and light up our lives. And I'll love you forever, and you'll always be in my heart.”

The post included an edited image of Brandão as an angel.

Brandão died at Granjaú General Hospital in São Paulo, one of three hospitals she had been taken to after she started experiencing severe headaches, lack of appetite, and drowsiness in late April, according to local Brazilian news outlet G1.

Doctors had initially thought she had contracted dengue fever. However, after some tests, they soon ruled that out, and later found Brandão had a urinary tract infection. In another test, they suspected she may have had a brain tumor, though that has yet to be confirmed.

“The doctors still haven’t said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her,” the young actor’s mother, Thays Brandão, told the outlet. “It’s a question mark.”

More to follow...