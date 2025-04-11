Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Mike Berry, who was the last surviving star of the BBC sitcom Are You Being Served?, has died, aged 82.

The British star, who starred in the much-loved series as Mr Spooner from 1981 to 1985, died peacefully at his home on Friday, 11 April.

Berry’s manager and friend, Peter Stockton, announced the news on Facebook.

“It is with the deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that the legendary Mike Berry died peacefully this morning, his family members by his bedside,” he wrote.

As well as Are You Being Served?, Berry also appeared in 23 episodes of the original Worzel Gummidge series, playing Mr Peters from 1979 to 1981.

Berry launched his career in the entertainment industry as a singer and had two hit singles in the Sixties: “Don’t You Think It’s Time” and “Tribute to Buddy Holly”. At the time, he was referred to as Britain’s answer to “Peggy Sue” singer Buddy Holly.

The singer toured with both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones as he rose to fame and had another hit in the Eighties with “Sunshine of Your Smile”.

open image in gallery ‘Are You Being Served?’ star Mike Berry has died aged 82 ( Shutterstock / Go My Media )

Most recently, Berry played a sold-out show at the Half Moon pub in Putney, London, with backing from the band The Outlaws.

Stockton said of his friend’s career: “As we all know, Mike was an amazing, highly talented performer whose career spanned 64 years - his first hit being the haunting ‘Tribute to Buddy Holly’ in 1961.

“His last show on February 23 at The Half Moon was a sell out, and was testimony to his superb talent. He was also a gifted actor, highlighted by his performances in the iconic comedy Are You Being Served?.

“A tragic loss to our world of music,” he continued. “And I hope that he is now having a laugh with many of his old pals up in heaven.”

open image in gallery Berry was known for his musical hits ‘Tribute to Buddy Holly’ and ‘Don’t You Think It’s Time’ ( ANL/Shutterstock )

Tributes to Berry were quickly posted online following the news. His friend David Stark added: “I knew Mike for almost 50 years since 1976, one of the nicest guys in the biz always with a laugh and a smile.

“His excellent sold-out show at the Half Moon Putney was only a few weeks ago, he was on terrific form and was due to do another one in the summer,” he added.

“Very, very sad news indeed, RIP Mike you will be missed by everyone who knew you and your music for all these years.”

Meanwhile one fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Very sad news - he was great in Worzel Gummidge as well.”

“Still think of him as young Mr Spooner,” another person added. “Lovely man, I heard.”