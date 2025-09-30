Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulu viewers have expressed their outrage following the news that sitcom Mid-Century Modern has been axed after just one season.

Series co-creator Max Mutchnick shared the news on Instagram on Monday (29 September), writing, “10 great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

The series, described by fans as a “Golden Girls in queer form”, originally debuted in March, with Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham playing three gay best friends who decide to spend their golden years living together.

Fans have been sharing their disappointment online, with some claiming they had cancelled their Hulu subscription in protest.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “You get some of the best gay talent around (including NATHAN F***ING LANE), get a gay Golden Girls concept that works…and then you throw it in the trash after one season. SO glad I got rid of my @hulu account.”

Another fan said: “What is wrong with Hulu? Another reason to cancel my subscription.”

One fan criticised Hulu, and its owner Disney, for “making lousy decisions”, adding: “#MidCenturyModern was a spectacularly well made series, worthy of multiple seasons!”

“This is a great show. Great audience. Great actors. Feels like Golden Girls came alive again but in a very new authentic queer form,” added another fan. “There are hundreds of crap [shows] on all streaming platforms and these beautiful stories are ending. Not acceptable.”

open image in gallery Nathan Lee Graham, Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer in ‘Mid-Century Modern’ ( Disney )

One fan said that after one season, the “show was just starting to hit its stride”.

The series follows the trio, who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their later years living together in Palm Springs. Bomer’s character is a former Mormon who leaves the religion after his ex-wife outs him as gay, while Lane’s is a wealthy businessman on the brink of retiring, and Graham plays a fashion industry veteran.

The series debuted in 2024 to positive reviews from critics, and received an 88 per cent certified fresh rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. It has been praised for celebrating ageing and the concept of chosen family.

Linda Lavin, who died in December 2024 ahead of the series premiere, delivered one of her final roles, playing Lane’s mother.

The series scored four Emmy nominations, one for director James Burrows and others for production design, sound mixing and picture editing for a multi-camera comedy.