Mickey Lee death: Big Brother contestant dies aged 35 after health issues

Lee ‘suffered a series of cardiac arrests,’ her family said

Mickey Lee, a contestant on the most recent season of Big Brother, has died aged 35.

Lee died Thursday evening. Her family shared the news Friday via Instagram.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” the family’s statement said.

“She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

Lee’s family shared news of her worsening health earlier this week when a GoFundMe was launched to support mounting medical bills.

Mickey Lee has died aged 35 (CBS)

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition,” the GoFundMe’s description read in part. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

